Nebraska football: Scott Frost names starting QB, makes everyone puke
Scott Frost named Casey Thompson his starting quarterback, yet the Nebraska football offensive line keeps throwing up on the reg for some strange reason. While Scott Frost has his new starting quarterback in Casey Thompson, his Nebraska football team cannot stop vomiting for the life of them. Although “Casey’s going...
Heisman Trophy: Which college football program has won the most?
Here is the list of what college football programs have won the Heisman Trophy the most. It may be an increasingly quarterback-centric award, but the Heisman Trophy remains the highest individual honor any college football player could ever hope to garner during his playing career. While it is incredibly parochial...
WR Phillip Wright III Talks Miami Offer, Connection With Ed Reed
2025 WR Phillip Wright III discusses how his offer from Miami came about.
ESPN Releases Final SP+ Rankings
ESPN has a number of rankings they release each season. One of the more unique rankings is their SP+ formula. Earlier today ESPN released its top 25 and Oregon made the cut. But just barely. Before we get to the list, here’s a little about ESPN’s SP+ and the formula....
Florida Football: 3 reasons to buy stock in the Gators in 2022
With a new head coach and more talent than people realize, Florida football could surprise people in 2022, and here are three reasons to buy stock in the Gators. The 2022 college football season is fast approaching and one of the most interesting teams to follow is going to be Florida football.
Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem: `I Got One More In Me'
Haslem says he is playing a 20th season for his late father and the city of Miami
Seahawks lose starting offensive lineman to brutal injury in preseason game
During the Seattle Seahawks’ second game of the preseason, starting guard Damien Lewis went down with an injury that brought about an unfortunate scene. One of the goals of the preseason is just to make it out of each game healthy. No NFL team wants to see any player on the roster get hurt, but that’s especially true as it pertains to the limited snaps that the starters play. And unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks were not so lucky to avoid that on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.
Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson
What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
Buccaneers offensive draft target could be available through trade
The Buccaneers didn’t hide their feelings towards Antonio Gibson during the 2020 NFL Draft. Those feelings could bring another running back and pass-catcher to Tampa. The Buccaneers are in a unique position with their running backs going forward. Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White look good to go for the season.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Two Favorites and Two Overs Set to Deliver Dollars)
As I survey the MLB landscape today, I can only see one thing: dollars. There's 15 games scheduled with value all over the board, so I'm thrilled to jump into a lovely Sunday parlay to end our weekend with joy. Who knows, maybe we can all quit our jobs after...
