Rock Ridge starts football practice on a positive note

EVELETH — Stepping on to the gridiron for their first official practice of the season Monday afternoon, the Rock Ridge football team is looking to build off of the successes they found in their first year as a program.

Fourth-year head coach Matt Anderson (two with Virginia, second with Rock Ridge) said at practice that it didn’t feel like the first day for a good chunk of his athletes after they spent plenty of time working to get better in the offseason.

“We were able to average way more in the weight room this year compared to last year,” Anderson said. “And that’s setting our kids up for lots of success. It’s a lot of our core group, our older guys so that’s good to see. They’re putting in the work and realizing what’s necessary to be a good football team. It makes things a lot easier. The base is there and now we just have to develop our twos and threes.”

Along with the weight room, the Wolverines took full advantage of 10 days of practice throughout the summer. With players being pulled in multiple directions throughout the summer, Anderson says it was a nice way to get kids up to speed without sacrificing time during fall camp.

“It did a lot for us. We were able to get a lot of the kids on the same page and install a newer defense. Really we got to give kids a lot more exposure to football. They’re all vying for different sports in the summer and we have to fight for the kids too. We want to give them as many opportunities as we can. Of course not everyone is going to be able to make it all 10 days but they made more days than they have in the past and that was kind of the idea.”

Stepping onto the field for their first official practice on Monday, Anderson is aware that the conditioning and skill levels of his players won’t all be at the same place. What they do have, however, is a set of team principles and expectations ready to go from last year.

“There are veterans on this team and there are some kids with less experience and it all depends on age. Our first team meeting was very different this time around cause the kids all know the spiel from last year. They know what’s expected of them so it made the meeting short and sweet and then we could hit the weight room. It feels like we’re way ahead in our practice schedule right now and it’s nice to have that and plan ahead.”

In their first year together as a program, Rock Ridge did secure a first round home playoff game as well as their first ever postseason win. Running into Esko — a team that finished the season top four in Class AAA — the following round, Anderson believes his team was playing their best ball at the end of the season despite the season coming to an end.

“Ideally the stuff we did last year brings confidence into this next season. We played a tough, state caliber Esko team. We probably played our best football in a loss and we want to flip that and play our best football while getting some more victories, not just moral ones. We’d like to keep the good things coming and continue the family atmosphere that we created last year going.”

For the second year in a row, Rock Ridge will make the trip to Mound Westonka for some preseason scrimmages on Aug. 27. Getting a chance to see some higher level, unfamiliar competition last year, Anderson hopes the next trip down will help with the team’s growth.

“It was a good experience for us last year. We were able to try different things and not necessarily show what we’re going to be doing Day 1 against more local teams. We could compete against teams we weren’t used to seeing. Hopefully we’ll be a bigger school in the next couple of years and we can be at that kind of level once we are able to get as many kids out here as we can.”

In terms of numbers, Anderson says the team is always looking for more players to join the team.

“We can always take more kids. We’re looking for more. If we add 15 or 20, we’ll have a real solid group. Anyone that’s out there that wants to play Rock Ridge football, we’ll be more than happy to have you.”

In what is expected to be the team’s final season in Eveleth’s More Stadium, Anderson says things will look plenty different next season, but focusing on what’s in front of them this year takes precedence.

“I don’t want them to think about what’s after this season. I want to put a team together that’s ready and raring to go for this year that cna build into next year. If we can perform well this year then that will give us all the confidence we need going into the new facilities and everything else that comes with it next year.”

With Day 1 of Year 2 underway for the Wolverines, Anderson only expects more growth for his team.

“Like I said, the expectations are there. No one is guessing on what’s expected of them. There’s room for improvement and room for kids to move from where they’re at. We want to develop as many kids as we can and get them on the field ready to represent Rock Ridge.