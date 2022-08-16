Corry named 2022 Heritage Community of the Year

The City of Corry was named the 2022 Heritage Community of the Year.

Each year the PA Route 6 Alliance gives the award to a heritage community that carries out their work plan and brings about change.

Corry was one of several heritage communities nominated for the award.

The award will be presented to city officials at the Do 6 Luncheon on September 22.

