52-year-old inmate dies at Banner University Medical Center

By Bivian Contreras
 5 days ago
An Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson inmate died on Thursday, Aug. 11 at Banner-University Medical Center.

The inmate was identified as 52-year-old Curt Cooper.

Staff at ASPC-Tucson noticed Inmate Cooper had injuries consistent with being involved in a physical altercation, which occurred on Saturday, Aug. 6.

According to medical evaluation, it was determined inmate Cooper needed to be transported to Banner-University Medical Center for additional medical care for a head injury.

The Tucson Fire Department gave Narcan to Cooper while also doing an EKG.

Cooper was then transported to the Medical Center's ICU intensive care unit, where he died.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry (ADCRR) Criminal Investigators are now conducting an investigation. The department plans to fully prosecute any suspect(s) identified as being involved in this case.

Inmate deaths are also investigated with the help of the county medical examiner's office.

Cooper was sent to ADCRR custody in 2018 after being convicted in Pinal County for Aggravated Assault and Misconduct Involving Weapons.

ASPC-Tucson was his designated housing site.

#Aspc Tucson#Narcan#The Medical Center#Adcrr#Kgun 9
