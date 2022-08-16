Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KATU.com
FOUND! Washington County Sheriff's Office has located Holly Marie Clarke
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE | The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Holly Clarke has been located and she is safe. Original Story | Law enforcement is asking for your help to locate a missing Washington County woman. 41-year-old Holly Marie Clarke was reported missing by her family on...
KATU.com
Two 17-year-olds arrested after driver flees, crashes in NE Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police detained two teenage boys after they tried to drive away from officers and crashed in Northeast Portland, a Portland Police spokesperson said. According to Portland Police, officers saw a suspicious vehicle with several people inside, saying one of the occupants had a gun. When police tried to stop the vehicle the driver sped off.
KATU.com
Clackamas deputies seek info on man they call serial purse snatcher
Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies are searching for victims of a man they’re calling a serial purse snatcher. They arrested 40-year-old Darren Goff of Eagle Creek on Monday. Deputies said they’re aware of at least 40 victims and believe there could be even more. They said Goff targeted...
KATU.com
Police identify motorcycle operator who died in SE Portland last weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — We now know the name of the motorcycle operator who was killed last week in Pleasant Valley. PAST COVERAGE | Deadly motorcycle crash in Southeast Portland. Police say Ruth K. Ott, 41 of Portland was killed when the motorcycle she was operating collided with a 2008 Toyota Matrix.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Oregon Humane gets at least 60 beagles rescued from VA mass breeding facility
Dozens of beagles rescued from a mass breeding facility that sold dogs to laboratories will be finding forever homes through the Oregon Humane Society’s Second Chance Program. OHS said Friday it would be getting 60 to 80 pups from the U.S. Humane Society’s historic operation that took 4,000 beagles...
KATU.com
Humane Society of SW Wash. to get some of the beagles rescued from VA breeding facility
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Fifteen of the nearly 4,000 beagles who were recently rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia will be arriving in Southwest Washington, looking for their forever homes. The dogs, who were originally bred for research purposes, were turned over to the Humane Society in July to...
KATU.com
Father traveling country to spread awareness of fentanyl crisis makes Portland stop
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's a pain many can't even begin to describe, after losing a loved one to a fentanyl overdose. That became the reality for Jeff Johnston, an Iowa father, who lost his son Seth to a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Now, six years later, he's on a...
KATU.com
City In Crisis - Finding Solutions: SE Portland neighbors say abandoned cars a big problem
As KATU’s Steve Dunn explores the issues Portland is facing in a series called 'City In Crisis: Finding Solutions,' he found himself in a neighborhood where it's not only crime they're worried about, but also what's left behind. Each week, Dunn randomly selects a point on the map and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
'Dire' substitute shortage in Oregon ahead of new school year
PORTLAND, Ore. — The upcoming school year will look different than the past few, but there are still some consistent challenges. Although mitigation strategies have relaxed, this fourth year impacted by COVID-19 is starting in a challenging spot. There is a major substitute teacher shortage that Education Staffing and Management Solutions (ESS) says is "dire."
KATU.com
Portland mayor expands camping ban to include walking routes to schools
Portland’s mayor is expanding an emergency declaration that stops people from camping on high-crash corridors to include walking routes to grade schools in the city. Mayor Ted Wheeler announced the expansion Friday, saying camping will be prohibited around school buildings, at bus stops, and along priority routes to and from schools.
KATU.com
By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer
We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
KATU.com
Safer Summer PDX plan includes community grants, $800K PBOT investment
PORTLAND, Ore. — A spending plan shared by Portland’s Community Safety Division gives the first look at how city leaders are spending tax dollars to address gun violence this summer through the Safer Summer PDX initiative. The $2.4 million plan was paired with Mayor Ted Wheeler’s recent emergency...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky
PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
KATU.com
Oregon launches third round of relief funding for live events industry
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon just opened up the portal for the third round of American Rescue Plan funding this week. Most of this will go to those working in the live events industry. The loans will be prioritized based on need, providing businesses anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000. Amy...
KATU.com
Oregon International Air Show returns to McMinnville
The Oregon International Air Show is back, hosting a high-flying show in McMinnville. The air show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, which flew into PDX on Thursday. They say they redesigned the show last year for a more fast-paced experience for spectators as they fly closer to the...
KATU.com
Portland Criterium bike racing to return after nearly a decade
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Saturday, the North Portland Park Blocks will once again be filled with cyclists competing in the Portland Criterium. It's been 8 years since this Portland favorite has been in action. This year, however, the focus isn’t just on the race. With downtown Portland having faced some tough times over the last two years, this event aims to bring people back to the heart of the city.
KATU.com
Comedian Jeff Allen
From relationships to raising kids, Comedian Jeff Allen takes the simple things in life and turns them into laughs! He performed at Portland's Helium Club on Saturday. Click here for more information about Jeff.
KATU.com
Things 2 Do: August 19-21
It's your final two days to enjoy the Clackamas County Fair in Canby. This fair is known for its livestock, but you'll also find all the classic fair fun, like carnival rides and games, live entertainment, concerts and food. It's on until 11 Friday night and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and kids.
KATU.com
Comedian Hari Kondabolu
Comedian and podcaster Hari Kondabolu joined us to talk about fatherhood, Portland audiences, and his "presidential" hair!. For more information about Hari, visit his website.
Comments / 0