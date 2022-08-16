ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainier, OR

KATU.com

Two 17-year-olds arrested after driver flees, crashes in NE Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police detained two teenage boys after they tried to drive away from officers and crashed in Northeast Portland, a Portland Police spokesperson said. According to Portland Police, officers saw a suspicious vehicle with several people inside, saying one of the occupants had a gun. When police tried to stop the vehicle the driver sped off.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify motorcycle operator who died in SE Portland last weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — We now know the name of the motorcycle operator who was killed last week in Pleasant Valley. PAST COVERAGE | Deadly motorcycle crash in Southeast Portland. Police say Ruth K. Ott, 41 of Portland was killed when the motorcycle she was operating collided with a 2008 Toyota Matrix.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

'Dire' substitute shortage in Oregon ahead of new school year

PORTLAND, Ore. — The upcoming school year will look different than the past few, but there are still some consistent challenges. Although mitigation strategies have relaxed, this fourth year impacted by COVID-19 is starting in a challenging spot. There is a major substitute teacher shortage that Education Staffing and Management Solutions (ESS) says is "dire."
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Portland mayor expands camping ban to include walking routes to schools

Portland’s mayor is expanding an emergency declaration that stops people from camping on high-crash corridors to include walking routes to grade schools in the city. Mayor Ted Wheeler announced the expansion Friday, saying camping will be prohibited around school buildings, at bus stops, and along priority routes to and from schools.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer

We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Safer Summer PDX plan includes community grants, $800K PBOT investment

PORTLAND, Ore. — A spending plan shared by Portland’s Community Safety Division gives the first look at how city leaders are spending tax dollars to address gun violence this summer through the Safer Summer PDX initiative. The $2.4 million plan was paired with Mayor Ted Wheeler’s recent emergency...
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATU.com

SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky

PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon International Air Show returns to McMinnville

The Oregon International Air Show is back, hosting a high-flying show in McMinnville. The air show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, which flew into PDX on Thursday. They say they redesigned the show last year for a more fast-paced experience for spectators as they fly closer to the...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
KATU.com

Portland Criterium bike racing to return after nearly a decade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Saturday, the North Portland Park Blocks will once again be filled with cyclists competing in the Portland Criterium. It's been 8 years since this Portland favorite has been in action. This year, however, the focus isn’t just on the race. With downtown Portland having faced some tough times over the last two years, this event aims to bring people back to the heart of the city.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Comedian Jeff Allen

From relationships to raising kids, Comedian Jeff Allen takes the simple things in life and turns them into laughs! He performed at Portland's Helium Club on Saturday. Click here for more information about Jeff.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Things 2 Do: August 19-21

It's your final two days to enjoy the Clackamas County Fair in Canby. This fair is known for its livestock, but you'll also find all the classic fair fun, like carnival rides and games, live entertainment, concerts and food. It's on until 11 Friday night and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and kids.
CANBY, OR
KATU.com

Comedian Hari Kondabolu

Comedian and podcaster Hari Kondabolu joined us to talk about fatherhood, Portland audiences, and his "presidential" hair!. For more information about Hari, visit his website.
PORTLAND, OR

