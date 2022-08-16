ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antrim County, MI

Spotted lanternflies could have significant impact on Michigan orchards

MICHIGAN -- A new invasive species has made its first appearance here in Michigan. Spotted lanternflies are indigenous to parts of China and have invasively spread to Korea and Japan. They were found in Oakland County earlier this month. Prior story: First detection of invasive species 'spotted lanternfly' found in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Volunteers to do maintenance work at Sleeping Bear

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Volunteers are headed to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore next week to get the part ready for winter. will be working around the park. One of the group's members you may see helping out is Petra Foote. Last year was her first year volunteering. Foote...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Gov. Whitmer attends Upper Peninsula State Fair during budget tour

ESCANABA, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer continued her budget tour in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday, stopping by a building trades graduation and the U.P. State Fair in Escanaba, before heading to Rogers City to attend an economic development roundtable. At her first stop on Thursday, Whitmer delivered remarks...
ESCANABA, MI
Business
Officials react to Michigan abortion ruling

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Multiple Michigan government officials have issued statements after Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham has granted a preliminary injunction that blocks county prosecutors from enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Prior story: Judge grants injunction blocking Michigan's 1931 abortion ban. Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tudor Dixon selects Shane Hernandez as running mate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has decided who will be her running mate for the November 2020 election. Dixon announced on Friday Shane Hernandez will be her running mate. Hernandez, who chaired the House Appropriations Committee, served two terms in the House before running for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Making memories with strangers through matching tattoos

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Ohio is traveling the country with a mission to get matching tattoos with everyone he meets. Friday Don Caskey stopped in Traverse City to add more tattoos with strangers. Caskey remembers every story behind his 496 tattoos, "That bird right there,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Cedar Polka Fest looking for volunteers

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 40th annual Cedar Polka Fest is just days away from making its big return- and the festival is still in need of volunteers. The Leelanau County festival kicks off its annual celebration in less than a weekend. As a way to get more volunteers...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
$1.6 million grant to upgrade intercity passenger rail

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new federal grant will be used to help upgrade passenger rail service in the State of Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced. Whitmer and the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration announced a grant award of $1.6 million to the Michigan Department of Transportation to improve and modernize the state's intercity passenger rail service.
MICHIGAN STATE
TC West transitions into Saginaw Valley Conference

TRAVERSE CITY -- Both Traverse City public schools will be moving from the Big North Conference to the Saginaw Valley Conference in a few weeks for high school football and that has TC West head coach Greg Vaughan excited. He looks at the opportunity with the Titans being the only...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Back to school carnival offers free back packs, other supplies for students

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- At the Cadillac YMCA, families can pick up free backpacks, back-to-school clothing and more for their students. The YMCA, in partnership with the Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Great Start Collaborative, are not only giving away more than 150 backpacks, but are also giving away gift certificates to families in need of a new pair of shoes for school and outfits at its clothing swap.
CADILLAC, MI
Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible Friday

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Friday will bring sunshine, but there is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Showers are expected in the Upper Peninsula Friday morning, but Friday afternoon thunderstorms will develop and could happen anywhere. You'll notice a little higher humidity. High temperatures from the upper 70s to mid 80s around northern Michigan. Light wind 5 to 15 miles per hour from the southwest.
ENVIRONMENT
Some residents upset over LGBTQ+ books at public library

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Residents in Bear Creek Township are complaining about the inclusion of LGBTQ+ materials and programs available at the Petoskey Public Library. Residents and township trustees spoke during the township's July meeting about the library participating in July's pride parade and a movie including transgender men...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
Harbor Springs to build new elementary school

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- School staff is busy preparing for the upcoming school year. At Harbor Springs Public Schools, that includes getting a building ready for demolition, keeping up with some cleaning protocol and bringing in new staff. After passing a millage earlier this year, Harbor Springs will demolish...
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
Teen's murderer appeals sentencing for fifth time

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- 11 years ago, Traverse City teenager Carly Lewis was murdered by 17-year-old Robert Schwander. Since his conviction, Schwander has been serving time behind bars and appealing his sentence. Prior story: Convicted murderer of Traverse City teen receives new sentence. Next month, he and his...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

