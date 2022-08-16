Read full article on original website
Spotted lanternflies could have significant impact on Michigan orchards
MICHIGAN -- A new invasive species has made its first appearance here in Michigan. Spotted lanternflies are indigenous to parts of China and have invasively spread to Korea and Japan. They were found in Oakland County earlier this month. Prior story: First detection of invasive species 'spotted lanternfly' found in...
Looking at the future of the housing market in Northern Michigan
MICHIGAN -- Over the past two years, a lot of home sellers have been thrilled, while a lot of home buyers have been heartbroken and frustrated. High prices, not a lot of choices and bidding wars for what was out there. But that could be changing as the latest numbers...
Volunteers to do maintenance work at Sleeping Bear
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Volunteers are headed to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore next week to get the part ready for winter. will be working around the park. One of the group's members you may see helping out is Petra Foote. Last year was her first year volunteering. Foote...
Gov. Whitmer attends Upper Peninsula State Fair during budget tour
ESCANABA, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer continued her budget tour in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday, stopping by a building trades graduation and the U.P. State Fair in Escanaba, before heading to Rogers City to attend an economic development roundtable. At her first stop on Thursday, Whitmer delivered remarks...
Officials react to Michigan abortion ruling
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Multiple Michigan government officials have issued statements after Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham has granted a preliminary injunction that blocks county prosecutors from enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Prior story: Judge grants injunction blocking Michigan's 1931 abortion ban. Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the...
Tudor Dixon selects Shane Hernandez as running mate
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has decided who will be her running mate for the November 2020 election. Dixon announced on Friday Shane Hernandez will be her running mate. Hernandez, who chaired the House Appropriations Committee, served two terms in the House before running for...
Making memories with strangers through matching tattoos
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Ohio is traveling the country with a mission to get matching tattoos with everyone he meets. Friday Don Caskey stopped in Traverse City to add more tattoos with strangers. Caskey remembers every story behind his 496 tattoos, "That bird right there,...
Cedar Polka Fest looking for volunteers
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 40th annual Cedar Polka Fest is just days away from making its big return- and the festival is still in need of volunteers. The Leelanau County festival kicks off its annual celebration in less than a weekend. As a way to get more volunteers...
$1.6 million grant to upgrade intercity passenger rail
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new federal grant will be used to help upgrade passenger rail service in the State of Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced. Whitmer and the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration announced a grant award of $1.6 million to the Michigan Department of Transportation to improve and modernize the state's intercity passenger rail service.
TC West transitions into Saginaw Valley Conference
TRAVERSE CITY -- Both Traverse City public schools will be moving from the Big North Conference to the Saginaw Valley Conference in a few weeks for high school football and that has TC West head coach Greg Vaughan excited. He looks at the opportunity with the Titans being the only...
Back to school carnival offers free back packs, other supplies for students
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- At the Cadillac YMCA, families can pick up free backpacks, back-to-school clothing and more for their students. The YMCA, in partnership with the Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Great Start Collaborative, are not only giving away more than 150 backpacks, but are also giving away gift certificates to families in need of a new pair of shoes for school and outfits at its clothing swap.
Drone footage captures alligator attacking firefighter in Florida lake
WASHINGTON (TND) — A firefighter was attacked by an alligator in Florida — and it was caught on camera. Drone footage shows the alligator approach a man identified as J.C. La Verde. The footage was shared on YouTube, with the caption noting that the attack occurred while La...
Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible Friday
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Friday will bring sunshine, but there is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Showers are expected in the Upper Peninsula Friday morning, but Friday afternoon thunderstorms will develop and could happen anywhere. You'll notice a little higher humidity. High temperatures from the upper 70s to mid 80s around northern Michigan. Light wind 5 to 15 miles per hour from the southwest.
Some residents upset over LGBTQ+ books at public library
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Residents in Bear Creek Township are complaining about the inclusion of LGBTQ+ materials and programs available at the Petoskey Public Library. Residents and township trustees spoke during the township's July meeting about the library participating in July's pride parade and a movie including transgender men...
Harbor Springs to build new elementary school
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- School staff is busy preparing for the upcoming school year. At Harbor Springs Public Schools, that includes getting a building ready for demolition, keeping up with some cleaning protocol and bringing in new staff. After passing a millage earlier this year, Harbor Springs will demolish...
Teen's murderer appeals sentencing for fifth time
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- 11 years ago, Traverse City teenager Carly Lewis was murdered by 17-year-old Robert Schwander. Since his conviction, Schwander has been serving time behind bars and appealing his sentence. Prior story: Convicted murderer of Traverse City teen receives new sentence. Next month, he and his...
