The Twitter account for Samsung Semiconductor has shared a 6-second promo clip of a mystery SSD along with the claim that the “Ultimate SSD is on its way”. The teaser describes the unnamed SSD as the “Champion Maker” and mentions that it will be coming soon. It is possible that the SSD in question here is the Samsung 990 Pro, based on the fact that this particular designation was recently revealed on the PCI-SIG website. However, what the 990 Pro will likely be able to offer users in terms of key specs is now in something of a confused state.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO