Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung confirms 200 MP camera and brings in Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max as further rumors hint at paradigm-shifting smartphone
It appears Samsung is preparing to stuff its Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone full of mouth-watering delights that will prevent the Android-smartphone buying public from being tempted by anything running on iOS. We have already reported several times about the 200 MP lens that is expected to land in the S23 Ultra’s camera equipment, and this has now been confirmed in a report by ET News, which states:
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: Affordable mid-range phone with strong features
Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join our Team!. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G midrange smartphone is available in online stores for around US$ 300 (depending on your location), for which you get a very well-equipped 6.67-inch device. In addition to a 108 MP camera with the Samsung HM2 as the image sensor, a 5000 mAh battery, 67-watt fast charging, and stereo speakers, it is primarily due to the SoC and the screen that the Redmi Note 11 Pro achieves good scores in our review.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prototypes re-surface in hands-on video comparing them against Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro retail units
A well-known Youtuber has obtained prototypes of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, other examples of which emerged earlier this year. While the pair resemble Google's current flagship smartphones, the company has refined its design language with the Pixel 7 series. As a result, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are smaller than their predecessors, among other changes.
Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 is a new 2.5K OLED display Android tablet that comes with choices of color and processor
Lenovo has now made the 2022 edition of its Xiaoxin Pad Pro official. The tablet's specs have been exposed for the most part already; then again, the OEM has only just revealed that its high-end display has a max brightness of 600 nits, covers the DCI-P3 color gamut and is compatible with first-party styli.
Xiaomi POCO M4 5G arrives in Europe with a 90 Hz display from €219
Xiaomi has started offering the POCO M4 5G in Europe, nearly four months after the smartphone debuted in India. Strangely, Xiaomi has changed the device's specifications since its launch in India, but only its camera sensors. Specifically, the global POCO M4 5G has a 13 MP primary camera, rather than the 50 MP sensor on which the Indian model relies. While Xiaomi continues to include the same 2 MP sensor, the 8 MP front-facing camera has been swapped for a 5 MP sensor.
Motorola Edge product event with a September 2022 date is made official
Motorola may just have teased the launch of new handsets for the international market, via a tweet promoting its next product event. Based on various Easter eggs left around to be discovered within the post in question, they are rated to provide an advantage of some kind, one due to their premium and even cutting-edge specs, perhaps.
Motorola Edge 2022 unveiled as the first smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset
Motorola has presented the Edge 2022, a smartphone equipped with a 144 Hz OLED display. Also on board is a 50 MP triple camera, the new MediaTek Dimensity 1050, and up to 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage. The Motorola Edge 2022 is available at a price befitting its mid-range status too.
Huawei Mate 50 series tipped to have 3 main variants, one of which will be Porsche-branded
Huawei has been projected to launch high-end phablets that, while successors to the Mate 40 series, will also include a "50 X". However, the well-known leaker Teme, or @RODENT950, now claims to "debunk" this notion, although there will apparently be an E model that will share a flat screen with the vanilla 50.
Neither Samsung Galaxy Watch5 nor Galaxy Watch5 Pro recharge as fast as advertised
Samsung advertises the Galaxy Watch5 series as featuring a new fast charging feature. Theoretically, the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro should recharge 0-45% in just 30 minutes. However, an independent test has shown that this is unachievable in practice. Instead, new owners of either smartwatch should expect to wait a lot longer for either smartwatch to reach 45% charge, let alone full charge.
Huawei Mate 50-series specs allegedly leak in full with hints at OLED displays, triple rear XMAGE cameras and custom HiSilicon NPUs across the board
The Huawei Mate 50 series really will have an E variant that will launch with the Snapdragon 778G rather than the 8 Gen 1 (not the 8+ Gen 1, apparently) of the rest of the series, according to the latest leak on the upcoming phablets. Then again, it will have the same display as the vanilla 50.
Samsung 990 Pro: Hopes of a PCIe 5.0 SSD that can hit 13,000 MB/s wobble as Samsung teases an "Ultimate SSD"
The Twitter account for Samsung Semiconductor has shared a 6-second promo clip of a mystery SSD along with the claim that the “Ultimate SSD is on its way”. The teaser describes the unnamed SSD as the “Champion Maker” and mentions that it will be coming soon. It is possible that the SSD in question here is the Samsung 990 Pro, based on the fact that this particular designation was recently revealed on the PCI-SIG website. However, what the 990 Pro will likely be able to offer users in terms of key specs is now in something of a confused state.
Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G and 4K Smart TV X Series get hyped ahead of their Indian-market debut
Accessory Laptop Leaks / Rumors Monitor Smart Home Ultrabook. Xiaomi India has invited its audience to enjoy a "New View" with a product from its upcoming, potentially premium hardware event. This upcoming launch seems to revolve around 2 main devices thus far: the Notebook Pro 120G, and Smart TV X series.
Nothing aims to improve the Phone (1)'s weakest part with the newest Nothing OS 1.1.3
Nothing’s first smartphone the Phone (1) has garnered a positive reception. In our review of the device, we praised the device for its innovative design, long battery life, and good display with accurate color reproduction. However, we noticed that the phone drops the ball hard in low-light camera performance with images taken in darker and high-contrast scenes suffering from blur and a lack of brightness. Nothing has now started pushing the Nothing OS 1.1.3 to phones, hoping to resolve a bunch of these camera issues.
iPhone 14 mini makes surprise appearance in distributor list of upcoming Apple devices that includes the 2022 iPad Pro
It’s take a huge pinch of salt time, as this shocking leak comes barely a couple of weeks before Apple is rumored to launch its iPhone 14 series. For quite a while now, most media outlets have agreed that the 2022 Apple iPhone range would consist of the standard iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, according to the noted tipster Evan Blass, that lineup will see the iPhone 14 Max being replaced with the iPhone 14 mini.
Too powerful i9-12900HX consumes resources: Aorus 17X XES gaming laptop
Alder Lake Gaming Geforce Intel Windows Review Snippet. From the illuminated "Aorus" logo on the display lid to the RGB-illuminated keyboard, the looks of the Aorus 17X show that gaming is in the foreground. Considering a 360-Hertz monitor with a comfortably large diagonal, this would also seem natural. In addition,...
Lenovo Legion Y70 launches as another 'flagship killer' with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a 144 Hz OLED display
Lenovo has introduced the Legion Y70, a gaming smartphone based on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The Lenovo Legion Y70 also has a 144 Hz OLED display, a 50 MP triple rear-facing camera setup and a 5,100 mAh battery that supports 68 W fast charging. Lenovo has presented the...
Apple October event: Improved iPads and modernized M2 Macs on the menu
Mark Gurman of Bloomberg is well-known for his regular updates in regard to Apple and his latest Power On newsletter covers not only the imminent iPhone 14 series launch but also what he believes Cupertino has lined up for an October event. Apple has held a launch event in October several times over recent years, including showing off new MacBook Pro laptops in October 2021 and launching the iPhone 12 series in October 2020. With the iPhone 14 release date supposedly penciled in for September 7, Gurman has offered up an idea of what might be on the menu for October.
TSMC is no savior for Qualcomm either: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the OnePlus 10T put to the test
More efficiency and less heat development. Users expected these attributes from the switch from Samsung to TSMC as the SoC manufacturer of the Qualcomm chipset. However, our review of the OnePlus 10T indicates that the Plus version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is no game changer. 5G Android Review...
Garmin Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 255S series smartwatches receive first beta build with bug fixes, improvements and new features
Garmin has released Beta version 12.20 for the Forerunner 255 series, over two months after the Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 255S debuted globally. To recap, the Forerunner 255 series comes in two sizes and offers up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, twice what any Forerunner 245 smartwatch achieves. Also, while the Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 255S retail for US$349.99, the Forerunner 255 Music and Forerunner 255S Music cost US$50 more at US$399.99.
Suunto 9 Peak Pro: European retailer lists smartwatch ahead of official launch
A few days ago, @_snoopytech_ leaked renders and details about the Suunto 9 Peak Pro, over a year after the Suunto 9 Peak debuted. Subsequently, Redditor u/Accomplished_Sir_519 discovered a listing for the unreleased smartwatch on MediaMarkt's Spanish website. While the listing contains many of the details that @_snoopytech_ already revealed, MediaMarkt has confirmed a few other aspects.
