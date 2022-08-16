Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and dry for the near future
A cold front has cleared the Sunflower State, leaving a few isolated showers across southern Kansas this morning. Those across Oklahoma will have the bulk of today’s heavy rainfall, leaving most of us dry. A random shower or two will be possible this morning, especially along the Oklahoma/Kansas state...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Drying out and warming up as the weekend comes to a close
As the cold front that brought us yesterday’s shower continues to track south, rain chances will start to move out of the forecast along with it. This is causing storms to fire up in Southeast Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle this evening. A few spotty storms will stick around...
