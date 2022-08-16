ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

FOX Reno

Man arrested for burglary at Sparks business

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars after a burglary in Sparks early Thursday morning. Sparks patrol officers responded to the 200 block of Greg street on Aug. 18 just before 6 a.m. for a report of a commercial burglary that occurred around 2:30 a.m. During the investigation, officers learned that several items had been stolen, including a large amount of money and a handgun.
FOX Reno

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for heroin trafficking

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in June of heroin trafficking, announced Friday by the Washoe County District Attorney's Office (WCDAO). 30-year-old Osman Reniery Lozano-Martinez was arrested following a traffic stop by the Nevada Highway...
FOX Reno

Reno man sentenced to life in prison for beating a man to death

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man who pled guilty to beating a man to death in 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison. Forty-four-year-old Michael Thomas Woods was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole beginning after a minimum of 10 years has been served on Aug. 19.
FOX Reno

Last weekend to use Reno Fire yard waste dumpster program

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — If you have yard waste to get rid of, the Reno Fire Department has just the place for you. This is the last weekend RFD will have dumpsters for community members to drop off their vegetation or "green" waste at an area station.
FOX Reno

Well-Being Wednesday: Back to School Appointments

Reno, NV - We're halfway through August, and lots of our children are already back in school. It is a busy time of year for families, but it is important that back to school safety reminders don't get lost in the hustle and bustle. To learn more, we are talking to Dr. Vanessa Slots, the Division Chief of Pediatrics at Renown Health.
TheDailyBeast

Cops Fear California Teen Who Vanished From Graduation Party May Have Been Abducted

The disappearance of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who vanished after an end-of-high-school party at a California campground early Saturday, has become an abduction investigation, officials said Tuesday.The Placer County Sheriff's Office said they believe Kiely may have been abducted because they haven't been able to locate her silver 2013 Honda CRV.Kiely was last seen at a massive party with about 200 to 300 kids and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Angela Musallam told The Daily Beast. Her mom, Lindsey Rodni Nieman, said Keily texted her at about 11:30 p.m. to say she was...
FOX Reno

40% of WCSD teacher vacancies in special education department

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County students are back in the classroom this week in hopes of a return to normalcy but widespread teacher shortages showing this school year will be anything but smooth sailing. Emily Ellison, the school district's Chief Human Resources Manager, tells...
