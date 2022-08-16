Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Drama Lists Everyone Who "Did Something Wrong" During Drake-Meek Mill Beef Era
Things are all good between them these days, but Hip Hop remembers a time when Meek Mill and Drake weren't on the same accord. Sure, it made for some monumental diss tracks—as beefs in Rap often do—but no one believed that the two rappers would ever be able to come back from the scathing insults slung back and forth.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Refuses To Listen To "Super Freaky Girl" Acapella
If there's one thing about Nicki, it's that nothing goes through the door without her approval. That is, except, for the newly-released acapella version of "Super Freaky Girl." The latest single from Nicki, which samples Rick James, arrived exactly a week ago but she's been ramping up the efforts before the numbers on the chart come out. Chances are, Nicki will debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 next week, especially since she released the "Roman Remix" days after the original.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Cops New 18-Carat "Godfather Ring" From Legendary Jeweler Alex Moss
Drake is not shy when comes to flexing the fruits of his labor. Earlier this week, the hip hop star took to Instagram to celebrate his latest win of having 30 top five singles on the Billboard chart, by showing off his new 13-diamond, white gold ring--- also known as The Godfather Ring. Drizzy captured IG video of his epic new bling, "100 in the top 20 I can’t do the rubber strap with that stat line."
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Details How Dr. Dre Made "How We Do" Happen With 50 Cent
The song remains one of The Game's most beloved classics and he recently shared just how the track materialized. The Los Angeles rapper is continuing to share moments from his career as he promotes his latest album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, and recently, he caught up with Carl Lamarre for The Debut Live. During the chat, Game revisited "How We Do," his The Documentary hit that featured 50 Cent, and shared how Dr. Dre was instrumental in making that collaboration come to pass.
hotnewhiphop.com
Apathy, Jadakiss, & Stu Bangas Come Together For Angsty "No Time To Waste" Joint
August has been a huge month for new music, from Megan Thee Stallion and The Game dropping in the same weekend to Nicki Minaj triumphantly breaking records with her latest single, "Super Freaky Girl." This New Music Friday, we've received projects from names like Tink, Aitch, and Internet Money, as...
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Responds To NBA YoungBoy's Feature Fee: "I Ain’t Never Paid For A Verse"
The Game reacted to reports of NBA Youngboy's fee for a featured verse on Instagram, Friday, saying that he's never paid for a verse in his life. Wack 100 had claimed that the Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind track, “O.P.P.," which featured Youngboy was removed from the album due to the rapper's fee being too high.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Tevin Campbell Confirms He's Gay, Explains Why He Didn't Come Out Earlier
45-year-old Tevin Campbell's fans have long speculated about the "Can We Talk" hitmaker's sexuality and during his August 17th appearance on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, he, at last, confirmed that he identifies as a gay man. "What makes me happiest right now is how far I’ve come in life,"...
hotnewhiphop.com
Quando Rondo Shooting Update: Video Shows Rapper In Distress After L.A. Incident
After Quando Rondo was involved in a Los Angeles shooting on Friday (August 19) night, fans feared for the 23-year-old rapper's fate. Initial reports speculated that he may have lost his life in the incident, but it was later confirmed that he survived, although all the members of his entourage weren't so lucky.
hotnewhiphop.com
Casey Affleck Unlikely To Attend Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez' Wedding: Report
Casey Affleck appears unlikely to be attending his brother, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding, after the actor was spotted in Los Angeles picking up coffee from a Starbucks on Saturday morning. Ben and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding is scheduled to be held in Georgia over the weekend. “Why...
hotnewhiphop.com
Artificial Intelligence-Powered Rapper Signs To Major Label
For a while now, researchers and scientists have warned of the coming singularity, when technology outgrows human intelligence and has a mind of its own. While there's little evidence this event is coming any time soon, robots taking humans' jobs has certainly proven to be real, and even artists are in danger.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Clarifies "R&B Is Dead" Comments: "It’s Not Disrespect"
Diddy says that he didn't mean any disrespect by claiming that R&B is "motherfuckin’ dead as of right now,” on Instagram Live, last week. Diddy had argued with Timbaland and Mary J. Blige that the genre has lost touch with its purpose. "It’s been 3 days of the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tink Returns With "Pillow Talk" Ft. 2 Chainz, Fabolous, G Herbo, Muni Long & More
It's about that time for the arrival of Tink's anticipated album, Pillow Talk. The R&B maven has been on a press tour as she promotes her latest record, a project that is executive produced by Hitmaka. During her recent interview with WGCI, Tink was rather enigmatic about her rumored romance with the hitmaking producer, but regardless of what goes on in their personal lives, the two artists made magic in the studio.
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Gets Into A Physical Altercation After Attempted Chain Snatch: Watch
Asian Doll is not someone to be messed with, and she proved that yet again when a person tried to snatch her chain. In a video that surfaced on Sunday, Asian Doll can be seen in a physical altercation with another woman. Doll kicks the thief and says, "Dumb b***h, are you stupid?" while the crowd cheers her on. Someone behind the camera yells, "Stop playing with them Asian, turn that s**t up Asian. On blood, turn that s**t up, Asian!"
hotnewhiphop.com
Brent Faiyaz Believes People Don't Care About Genre Lines, Troll Says He's "Not Smart"
With all the conversations erupting about R&B this week, discussions regarding what qualifies a song or album to fit into a particular genre have also risen. Sean "Diddy" Combs posed a question asking if R&B was dead, and since that time, debates are being had all across the internet. Later, questions regarding what defines R&B were also asked, leading many generations of music lovers to face off.
Sofia Carson Does Not See a Problem With the Racism and Misogyny in ‘Purple Hearts’: ‘We Wanted to Represent Both Sides’
In a recent interview with Variety, actor and singer Sofia Carson defended the political content shown in the Netflix film 'Purple Hearts.'
hotnewhiphop.com
Roddy Ricch Seemingly Drags JT Into Back-And-Forth With Lil Uzi Vert
Roddy Ricch has been teasing new music since the release of his last studio album, Live Life Fast. His sophomore effort didn't receive the same acclaim or praise as his debut project but he's hinted that another body of work is coming soon. Though we haven't heard from him about a release date, we do know that he atleast has some new music coming out later this month, thanks to DJ Khaled.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Agree To "Hit For Hit" Battle In Atlanta
With Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in a legal war with Triller over Verzuz, it's unclear if we'll be seeing the series return anytime. However, there are still fans who are waiting for those huge, epic label showdowns and hopefully, they will arrive. When Irv Gotti visited Drink Champs, the Murder Inc boss said that the only label that could match against his own would be Bad Boy Records, but Diddy has another challenge already on the books.
