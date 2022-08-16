A$AP Rocky charged in connection with 2021 Hollywood shooting

LOS ANGELES — A$AP Rocky was formally charged Monday in connection with a November 2021 shooting in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, KTLA-TV reported.

The Harlem-born rapper, who is slated for arraignment on Wednesday, was arrested in April in connection with the shooting of a friend during a disagreement, Rolling Stone reported.

Mayers faces as many as nine years in prison if convicted, the magazine reported.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim suffered only minor injuries in the shooting, KTLA reported.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” District Attorney George Gascón stated in a news release.

“My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone reported last week that the victim, Terell Ephron, filed a civil lawsuit seeking at least $25,000 in damages against Mayers over the shooting. The former A$AP Mob member, also known as A$AP Relli, alleged in the suit that Mayers “lured” him to an obscure Hollywood location to discuss their disagreement.

