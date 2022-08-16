Read full article on original website
Six Rivers Complex Fire jumps to over 60% containment
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Today, fire officials reported a jump in containment on the Six Rivers Complex Fire that has been burning since Aug. 5. The blaze is now 25,399 acres and is 67% contained as of Aug. 19. Close to 2,000 personnel are assigned to the incident. According to the U.S. Forest Service, fire crews are continuing to work closely together in unified command with a full suppression strategy to protect homes and other structures, communities, crucial infrastructure and important wildlife habitats.
Redding and City of Shasta Lake to receive disaster relief aid
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R) announced two essential disaster recovery programs for the City of Shasta Lake and Redding today, under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The funding comes from Carr Fire recovery efforts, with Redding being awarded $22,563,043.51 and the City of...
Firefighters investigating small vegetation fire in Redding on Cedars Road
REDDING, Calif — The Redding Fire Department responded to a report of a vegetation fire behind the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park on Cedars Road Thursday Aug. 18 at 10:55 p.m. The fire burned approximately 1/4 acre and was under control within five minutes. The fire was determined to...
Loved ones desperately search for missing Anderson business owner
ANDERSON, Calif. — Family members in Shasta County are on a desperate search to track down their loved one who went missing mid-week. Keith Stotts, owner of Stotts & Sons Inc. House Moving, has not been seen since Wednesday, according to family members. They shared multiple photos and a...
Harrismas 2022: the epic water balloon battle rages on
City of Shasta Lake, CA — Most people celebrate a birthday by going out to dinner, or maybe heading out on a fun trip. For a father and daughter in the city of Shasta Lake, their birthday tradition... is a water balloon fight. And over the years, it has ballooned into a town spectacle (pun intended).
Humboldt officials ask for help finding at-risk missing woman, 71
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate an at-risk missing woman. Patricia Leslie Ribeiro, age 71, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 18, walking westbound along Highway 36 in the area of Mile Marker 32, near Upper Larabee Valley Road, according to the HCSO.
Suspect fires BB gun at HCSO deputies, arrest leads to discovery of hash oil lab
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested in McKinleyville after reportedly firing a BB gun at Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies, which then led to the discovery of a butane honey oil lab. Read the full press release below:. On August 17, 2022, at about 10:13 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s...
Bird e-scooters officially ride into the City of Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — The City of Anderson announced they are the newest location chosen for Bird Scooters—a last-mile electric scooter sharing company dedicated to bringing low-cost environmentally friendly transportation solutions to communities across the world. If you've been to Redding lately, you've certainly seen locals riding the scooters...
255 new COVID-19 cases reported in Humboldt County
EUREKA, Calif. — On Wednesday, Humboldt County Public Health reported three new COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 255 new cases of the virus. The residents hospitalized include a person in their 50s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 or older. No new deaths were reported as of Aug. 17.
"100 Deadliest Days" at Mercy Medical Center in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — We know the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as summer. But it has a completely different meaning to emergency department healthcare providers. Mercy Medical Center in Redding is a Level Ⅱ trauma center providing care from the north coast, to the Oregon border,...
Manila man arrested after assault and attempted carjacking
MANILA, Calif. — A man was arrested after a reported assault on the evening of Aug. 17 in Manila. According to Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of an assault around 7:50 p.m. at a home on Stamps Lane and found a damaged vehicle belonging to the victim, an unidentified woman.
Man struck by multiple vehicles dies after early morning crash.
REDDING, Calif. — Early Sunday morning around 5:20 am, a white Ford Fusion driving northbound on SR-99 at Hutchinson Road drove off the roadway and crashed into a ditch east of the highway. The unidentified male driver exited the vehicle and was reported by witnesses to be standing in...
Focus on Fentanyl Town Hall Meeting
REDDING, CALIF. — Shasta Substance Use Coalition and Shasta Community Health Center partnered with KRCR to hold an important town hall discussion on fentanyl overdose. Fentanyl is a type of synthetic opioid that was traditionally prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain. Nowadays, there are two types of fentanyl manufactured: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl (illicit fentanyl.)
The ageless runner: local WW2 vet turns 99, celebrates with a 5K
REDDING, Calif. — Last month, we shared the story of a local World War II veteran who was the oldest person ever to run coast-to-coast at 93 years young. On Friday, that amazing gentleman turned 99. Ernie Andrus lives in the city of Shasta Lake with one of his...
PG&E announces new remote grid systems expansion for rural communities
PASKENTA, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announces how they would be expanding their remote grid program to more rural areas with four new stand-alone power systems (SAPS or SPS). “PG&E has identified many locations where remote grids may be the most effective way of reducing wildfire...
Turtle Bay hosts 3rd annual "Walk for Wildlife" fundraiser
REDDING, Ca. — On Saturday morning at Turtle Bay Exploration Park, it was the 3rd annual “Walk for Wildlife” fundraising event. After finishing their cruise around the Sundial Bridge, participants got to meet the park’s “animal ambassadors,” which included turtles, a snake, owl, fox, and porcupine.
Fortuna Veteran's Memorial Hall burglarized; personal war artifacts among items stolen
FORTUNA, Calif. — The Fortuna Veteran's Memorial Hall was burglarized at some point between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Fortuna Police Department. In addition to a stolen cash register and iPad, the unknown burglars stole one veteran's personal challenge coins from different missions he...
Welcome Day 2022 at Shasta College in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — It's the first week of classes at Shasta College. And, on Wednesday, they rolled out the welcome mat for new and returning students on "Welcome Day." Administrators are pleased enrollment is up, slightly, and so is the on-campus presence of students who bring energy missed during the pandemic.
Red Bluff Union School District works to improve safety for students and staff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — School is in session for students and faculty in the US, and with the climate the country is in; as the violence of school shootings continues to happen on school grounds, how are schools keeping your children safe?. In the wake of violence and school...
Humboldt County Fair kicks off with free admission for kids
FERNDALE, Calif. — The 126th annual Humboldt County Fair kicked off with free admission for kids under 12-years-old. The fair runs every day from Aug. 18 to Aug. 28, with a single break on Aug. 23 Each day will have a special event, including a chili cook-off on Wednesday, Aug. 24 that will be hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri.
