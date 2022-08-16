ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, CA

Six Rivers Complex Fire jumps to over 60% containment

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Today, fire officials reported a jump in containment on the Six Rivers Complex Fire that has been burning since Aug. 5. The blaze is now 25,399 acres and is 67% contained as of Aug. 19. Close to 2,000 personnel are assigned to the incident. According to the U.S. Forest Service, fire crews are continuing to work closely together in unified command with a full suppression strategy to protect homes and other structures, communities, crucial infrastructure and important wildlife habitats.
Redding and City of Shasta Lake to receive disaster relief aid

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R) announced two essential disaster recovery programs for the City of Shasta Lake and Redding today, under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The funding comes from Carr Fire recovery efforts, with Redding being awarded $22,563,043.51 and the City of...
Loved ones desperately search for missing Anderson business owner

ANDERSON, Calif. — Family members in Shasta County are on a desperate search to track down their loved one who went missing mid-week. Keith Stotts, owner of Stotts & Sons Inc. House Moving, has not been seen since Wednesday, according to family members. They shared multiple photos and a...
Harrismas 2022: the epic water balloon battle rages on

City of Shasta Lake, CA — Most people celebrate a birthday by going out to dinner, or maybe heading out on a fun trip. For a father and daughter in the city of Shasta Lake, their birthday tradition... is a water balloon fight. And over the years, it has ballooned into a town spectacle (pun intended).
Humboldt officials ask for help finding at-risk missing woman, 71

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate an at-risk missing woman. Patricia Leslie Ribeiro, age 71, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 18, walking westbound along Highway 36 in the area of Mile Marker 32, near Upper Larabee Valley Road, according to the HCSO.
Bird e-scooters officially ride into the City of Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — The City of Anderson announced they are the newest location chosen for Bird Scooters—a last-mile electric scooter sharing company dedicated to bringing low-cost environmentally friendly transportation solutions to communities across the world. If you've been to Redding lately, you've certainly seen locals riding the scooters...
255 new COVID-19 cases reported in Humboldt County

EUREKA, Calif. — On Wednesday, Humboldt County Public Health reported three new COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 255 new cases of the virus. The residents hospitalized include a person in their 50s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 or older. No new deaths were reported as of Aug. 17.
"100 Deadliest Days" at Mercy Medical Center in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — We know the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as summer. But it has a completely different meaning to emergency department healthcare providers. Mercy Medical Center in Redding is a Level Ⅱ trauma center providing care from the north coast, to the Oregon border,...
Manila man arrested after assault and attempted carjacking

MANILA, Calif. — A man was arrested after a reported assault on the evening of Aug. 17 in Manila. According to Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of an assault around 7:50 p.m. at a home on Stamps Lane and found a damaged vehicle belonging to the victim, an unidentified woman.
Man struck by multiple vehicles dies after early morning crash.

REDDING, Calif. — Early Sunday morning around 5:20 am, a white Ford Fusion driving northbound on SR-99 at Hutchinson Road drove off the roadway and crashed into a ditch east of the highway. The unidentified male driver exited the vehicle and was reported by witnesses to be standing in...
Focus on Fentanyl Town Hall Meeting

REDDING, CALIF. — Shasta Substance Use Coalition and Shasta Community Health Center partnered with KRCR to hold an important town hall discussion on fentanyl overdose. Fentanyl is a type of synthetic opioid that was traditionally prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain. Nowadays, there are two types of fentanyl manufactured: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl (illicit fentanyl.)
PG&E announces new remote grid systems expansion for rural communities

PASKENTA, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announces how they would be expanding their remote grid program to more rural areas with four new stand-alone power systems (SAPS or SPS). “PG&E has identified many locations where remote grids may be the most effective way of reducing wildfire...
Turtle Bay hosts 3rd annual "Walk for Wildlife" fundraiser

REDDING, Ca. — On Saturday morning at Turtle Bay Exploration Park, it was the 3rd annual “Walk for Wildlife” fundraising event. After finishing their cruise around the Sundial Bridge, participants got to meet the park’s “animal ambassadors,” which included turtles, a snake, owl, fox, and porcupine.
Welcome Day 2022 at Shasta College in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — It's the first week of classes at Shasta College. And, on Wednesday, they rolled out the welcome mat for new and returning students on "Welcome Day." Administrators are pleased enrollment is up, slightly, and so is the on-campus presence of students who bring energy missed during the pandemic.
Humboldt County Fair kicks off with free admission for kids

FERNDALE, Calif. — The 126th annual Humboldt County Fair kicked off with free admission for kids under 12-years-old. The fair runs every day from Aug. 18 to Aug. 28, with a single break on Aug. 23 Each day will have a special event, including a chili cook-off on Wednesday, Aug. 24 that will be hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

