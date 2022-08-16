Read full article on original website
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Pittston's Ultimate Tomato Run
PITTSTON, Pa. — The Annual Pittston Tomato Festival is happening this weekend, and there are both old and new festivities. The 23rd annual festival run, called the Ultimate Tomato Run, took place Saturday. The 5K race benefits both Miles for Michael, which helps families dealing with cancer, and Pittston's...
Young survivor hosts Cookies for Courage in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — It was the 2nd Annual Cookies for Courage Fundraiser at the corner of Jessup Avenue and Prospect Street in Dunmore. 5-year-old cancer survivor Avery found strength in a program called Beads of Courage. And now, Avery's family wants to help make sure other kids can participate too.
Staffing Knoebels at summer's end
ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
FOX43.com
Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
Free back-to-school haircuts
MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Students in Northumberland County are all getting ready to go back to school. The first thing on many of their to-do lists is a haircut. Salon 42 in Mount Carmel offered free back-to-school haircuts on Wednesday for grades K through 12. "Parents are really tight...
Rallying to keep Berwick Hospital Center open
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Community is rallied together Thursday night in the hopes of changing the fate of a local hospital that’s slated to close. The owner of Berwick Hospital Center gave the Pennsylvania Department of Health a 90-day closure notice in July. It sent shockwaves through the community and its […]
Parents Concerned Over Stroudsburg School Tracking Students
The Stroudsburg Area School District has got a new security tool called SmartPass. Soon they will be using student tracking service, but is it protecting them or invading their privacy? The latter leaving parents concerned.
Rallying to save Berwick Hospital
BERWICK, Pa. — A community in Columbia County is continuing to fight to keep its only hospital. Residents of the Berwick area and employees of Berwick Hospital Center met to discuss efforts to stop the closure of the facility. Hospital staff want to find a solution to maintain the...
Seniors in Schuylkill County finish bucket lists
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — From visiting Hollywood to riding a motorcycle, residents at the Schuylkill Center are able to live out their dreams without leaving Pottsville. “We're doing a whole week called 'A dream is a wish your heart makes.' So, we're trying to make wishes come true for some of our residents. My staff went around and talked to everyone and asked them what their wishes were,” said Helen Kimmel, activities director at the Schuylkill Center.
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
Making cards for comfort in Luzerne County
BERWICK, Pa. — In Berwick, at the corner of 2nd Avenue and North Warren Street, is Mel's Bar. A favorite place for a drink for some locals, but something else is happening here. Patrons are sitting here making get well soon and sympathy cards. "So this is the least...
$1.5 million in upgrades coming to Seven Tubs Recreation Area
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Tucked away inside the Pinchot State Forest is the Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Luzerne County. "Mother nature is the best thing to soothe the soul, so the more we get out in it, the better we are, and that's why we have our parks system, and we need to preserve it," said Ken Moran, Carbondale.
Scranton climbing out of bankruptcy
SCRANTON, Pa. — The city of Scranton is looking to leave its economic troubles in the past. In January, the state said the Electric City was no longer financially distressed. Thursday, Mayor Paige Cognetti met with her team to discuss new goals for the near future. "The work we...
3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes
A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
Update: 4-year-old boy located safe
UPDATE: Courtney was found safe according to the Pennsylvania State Police’s posts. LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Mason Courtney, 4, of Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Courtney was last seen near the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 19. Courtney is […]
Job fair helps to build a winter workforce
DUNMORE, Pa. — As the summer winds down, PennDOT officials are looking ahead to the winter season. But before the plows hit the road, you need people behind the wheel. That's why a job fair was held in Dunmore. Jonathan Eboli, Assistant District Executive of Maintenance, was one of...
Shelters swamped with bunches of bunnies
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — When you think of animal shelters, you think of dogs and cats, but there's another animal that's beginning to hop into the shelters. "Dogs and cats people seem to prioritize, but there are just as many rabbits as any other animal," said Emma Ripka, a worker at Blue Chip Animal Refuge near Dallas.
Luzerne County coroner: ‘We need help’
Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken was visibly distressed in his Hanover Township office last week as he presented folders of statistics su
Scranton woman sets out to fill teacher wish lists
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, one woman is collecting back-to-school supplies for area classrooms. Dana Mushak is teaming up with St. Patrick's Parish in Scranton to give back to the community she calls home. "I grew up in this area; this is who I am. I am very...
