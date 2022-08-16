Read full article on original website
▶️ Bend North Corridor: Businesses brace for change
Work on the Bend North Corridor is set to begin this fall as businesses along U.S. 97 scramble to find ways to adapt to the changes the construction will bring. Backroads that allow access to the businesses are becoming a new section of the highway, potentially disrupting business operations. Instant...
Cascade Car Show shines in Redmond
Chrome and custom paint glistened on the streets of Redmond Saturday. The annual Cascades Car Show rolled into downtown with a little something for every auto enthusiast. As the show got under way Leana Geraghty of Bend cued up some classic tunes on a cassette radio that mirrored her ride.
Bend Municipal Airport runway repaving next month
The main runway at Bend Municipal Airport will be repaved next month. The $1.8 million project happens from Sept. 7-16. It’s funded mostly by the Federal Aviation Administration and the State of Oregon. “What this project will do for us is to extend the useful life of the paved...
▶️ Welcome to the US roundabout capital, and it’s not in Central Oregon
We know there are a lot of roundabouts in Central Oregon. Some love them. Some loathe them. But we’re not the roundabout capital of the United States. We’re not even close. That title belongs to a city that is of similar population size to Bend. And by 2025,...
KTVZ
A heat advisory begins Wednesday morning
A heat advisory begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and goes until Friday at 11 p.m. It is in place for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, and Warm Springs. Winds become light and variable after midnight. Expect to be sunny and a little warmer Tuesday. Sunny, hot conditions Wednesday will see a little moisture move in as well. This will give us a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, but the chance of thunderstorms will diminish when we lose the daytime heating.
Deschutes County bird flu quarantine lifted
The bird flu quarantine in Deschutes County has been lifted. The Oregon Department Of Agriculture made the announcement after the last confirmed case was reported last month. Poultry owners are still encouraged to protect their birds. ODA reports all six cases in the county included backyard birds interacting with wild...
Culver’s Crawdad Festival returns after two years with 1,000 pounds of mud bugs
Culver Oregon’s Crawdad Festival has returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. “Oh boy. It’s a small lobster,” said Culver city Councilor Gretchen Schlie on what a Crawdad is. “That’s what I am calling it. Crayfish, also known as a crayfish. Also known as a mud, a mud bug.”
Bend Oregon firefighter dies in plane crash
Bend, Or (Released from Bend Fire & Rescue)-Bend Fire & Rescue was struck with the tragic loss of a dedicated member on the morning of Monday, August 15, 2022. Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in a small plane crash near Yellow Pine, ID. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation by local authorities. Engineer Harro and his twin brother Mark were returning to Bend from a back-country plane camping trip near McCall, ID. Daniel was the plane’s pilot and an avid flight enthusiast. He is survived by his wife, Elisif. “This is a devastating loss for our family.” said Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley. “Daniel was well-loved and well-respected by everyone who worked with him. We will miss his presence every day.”
Horsepower healing and helping veterans
Motorcyclist from around the Northwest are in Central Oregon this weekend riding for a cause. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is holding their regional rally at the VFW in Redmond. “We all have passion for riding and for being on motorcycles and the freedom that represents. And a lot of...
Colorful quilts decorate Pioneer Park at annual quilt show
Quilts of all patterns and colors were on display Saturday. The Mount Bachelor Quilters’ Guild held their annual quilt show at Pioneer Park in Bend. The public got a chance to view the stitched works of art hanging around the park. A special quilt was made just for the...
▶️ Deschutes Historical Museum to hold first antique fair in 20+ years
It’s the first of its kind — at least in this century. Items of all shapes and sizes pre-dating the 1970s will flood the lawn at the Deschutes Historical Museum this weekend for an antique fair. It’s an event museum staff hopes will become a community cornerstone.
Mtn. View HS graduate dies after accident at Tetherow pool; many turn out for ‘honor walk’ for organ donor
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 17-year-old Mountain View High School graduate has died after an accident at the Tetherow Resort pool, and hundreds turned out for an “honor walk” at St. Charles Bend as he was taken to Portland for organ donations. The Mountain View Lacrosse Club...
Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop
Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Prineville man and his girlfriend on Highway 26 north of Prineville on Wednesday, seizing an array of drugs and charging the pair with trafficking them from the Portland area to Central Oregon. The post Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
Double Homicide In Bend, Suspect In Custody
A 41-year-old man is in custody after the bodies of two 18-year-old Bend residents were found in a garage by a homeowner in southwest Bend. According to a news release from the Bend Police Department:. At 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Bend Police were called to a home in...
Suspect in double homicide case makes first court appearance
The man police claim is responsible for the deaths of Alfredo Hernandez, 18, and Angela Pastorino, 18, made his first court appearance, Friday. Wesley Abel Brady, 41, sat silently in a holding room, and over a zoom call, listened to his arraignment. Brady is being held without bail. His next...
