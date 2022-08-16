ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Kansas City man arrested in Jackson Co. on meth charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was arrested early Saturday morning on drug charges. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Arturo Garcia-Silva, 31, of Kansas City, Kansas was pulled over by a deputy near 150th and U.S. HWY 75 just before 3:45 a.m. Over the...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Kansas felon caught transporting meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at 229th and U.S.56 Highway near Osage City for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD arrests three after “significant amount” of meth found in home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a search warrant revealed a “significant amount” of methamphetamine in a Manhattan home. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a search warrant was conducted in the 1300 block of Colorado St. leading to the arrest of three residents.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
City
Ford, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

Atchison Police attempt to identify two in video of shooting

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison Police are attempting to identify two individuals seen in a surveillance video of an early-morning shooting. The Atchison Police Department says officials are investigating after they were called to the 400 block of N 9th St. around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. Investigators said...
ATCHISON, KS
KSNT News

2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Ogden teen, 2 others arrested for hold-up of 19-year-old, theft of 9mm, AR-15

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden teen and two young adults were arrested for the July hold-up of a 19-year-old at gunpoint while they stole a 9mm handgun and an AR-15. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that officers arrested Damerius McGee, 17, Christopher Stowers, 20, and Cordarius Gowdy, 20, all of Ogden in connection to a July aggravated robbery.
OGDEN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 9#K9 Unit#Nw Topeka Boulevard
WIBW

Topeka brothers arrested after multiple reports of gunshots fired

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka brothers have been arrested after a search warrant was served connecting them to multiple reports of gunshots fired. The Topeka Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 18, that officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Ct. TPD...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man behind bars after gun, meth found on him

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan is behind bars after a gun and methamphetamine were found on him. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that officers have arrested Mark Rickenbaker, 32, of Manhattan on a Riley Co. District Court warrant. RCPD noted that the May 31 warrant was...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Manhattan woman’s stolen card used for $850 mall spree

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman’s bank card was stolen and used to purchase about $850 worth of items from the mall. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, officers were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of criminal use of a financial card.
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WIBW

Topeka teen arrested for Monday aggravated robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teen has been arrested for a Monday aggravated robbery. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the 5300 block of SW 10th Ave. with reports of an aggravated robbery. As a result of...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

2 people hurt in central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in central Topeka. It happened around 12:53 a.m. in the 2400 block of Southwest 10th Avenue. The two were sent to the hospital by ambulance. Topeka Police said they have non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas man who had 1959 Corvette seized by KHP in 2017 set to get it back

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Martinez is finally going to get his dream car back. In 2017, the Kansas Highway Patrol seized his 1959 Corvette, which he purchased in Indiana, when they discovered his vehicle identification number was altered during the restoration of the car, even though the government later acknowledged that Martinez was not at fault.
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

RCPD Report: 8/18/22

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of an injury crash on Fort Riley Blvd. (K18) near the intersection of W. 56th Ave. outside Manhattan on August 17, 2022, around 2:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Haley Dunn, 23, of Manhattan had rear-ended a 2008 Honda Odyssey driven by Lindsay Wells, 39, of Junction City while headed westbound. Dunn was life-flighted to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City for treatment of her injuries, Dunn was conscious and breathing at the time of transport.
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy