Kemp: Ex-police chief to run Georgia Bureau of Investigation

ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Brian Kemp is naming a former police chief of two suburban Atlanta counties as the next director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Michael “Mike” Register would replaced Vic Reynolds. Kemp in June named Reynolds as a superior court judge in Cobb County.

Register was police chief in Clayton County and then in Cobb County.

Register in 2019 was promoted to public safety director in Cobb County, but stepped down after four months.

Register must be approved by the state public safety board before he takes over at 950-employee GBI.

Assistant Director John Melvin will be GBI’s interim leader for now.

