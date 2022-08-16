ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemp: Ex-police chief to run Georgia Bureau of Investigation

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Brian Kemp is naming a former police chief of two suburban Atlanta counties as the next director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Michael “Mike” Register would replaced Vic Reynolds. Kemp in June named Reynolds as a superior court judge in Cobb County.

Register was police chief in Clayton County and then in Cobb County.

Register in 2019 was promoted to public safety director in Cobb County, but stepped down after four months.

Register must be approved by the state public safety board before he takes over at 950-employee GBI.

Assistant Director John Melvin will be GBI’s interim leader for now.

Sunday Conversation: WRBL sits down with Congressman Sanford Bishop (D) to discuss his race against Chris West (R)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Second Congressional District covers a large section of southwest and middle Georgia.  The district has been represented by Democratic Congressman Sanford Bishop for 30 years. He’s back on the ballot this November seeking his 16th term.  Bishop is being challenged by Thomasville Republican Chris West, a developer and attorney.   […]
Cherokee County asks Georgia to remove QR codes from ballots

In response to concerns raised by Cherokee County residents, county commissioners are asking Georgia elections officials to remove QR codes from the state’s ballots. The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Aug. 16, calling upon the Georgia General Assembly, Secretary of State and State Elections Board to remove QR codes from ballots and instead utilize a system that allows the voter to view a readable ballot before it is cast.
Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are just over two months away from the November midterm elections and two U.S. Senate nominees are on the same campaign trail. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) spoke to veterans in central Florida. He celebrated the passing of the PACT Act, which expanded healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
Former U.S. attorney joins private law firm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kurt Erskine, who spent nearly 20 years as a federal prosecutor and who worked on corruption probes into former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed’s administration, has joined the Atlanta office of Polsinelli. Erskine joins the firm’s government investigations group. Previously, Erskine served as the U.S. Attorney...
Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
Floyd County Clerk of Courts Questioned About Actions Caught on Video

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has now asked the GBI to investigate an incident involving Floyd County Clerk of Courts Barbara Penson. Video footage of the longtime elected official shows Ms. Penson striking her cell phone with a hammer on a concrete wall near the Floyd County Courthouse. Ms. Penson then brought the damaged cell phone back inside the courthouse, according to reports. Penson has said that the cell phone belonged to her and was not public property, but admitted that hitting the phone with a hammer at the courthouse was “probably not the right place” to do it.
Woman shoots husband in self defense following assault

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police say a female was able to free herself after being physically assaulted by her husband and shot him in self defense. On Friday, August 19, 2022, around 9:40 p.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call regarding a person being shot at 106 Loch Court in […]
APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun

ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
Kemp blasts subpoena in Fulton election probe as tensions mount

Lawyers for Gov. Brian Kemp are seeking to quash a subpoena to appear before a Fulton County special grand jury investigating election interference as the largely secret proceedings are entering a new phase of bitter public fights over questioning. The 121-page filing also accuses the Fulton County district attorney’s office...
Cobb County accepting applications for ARPA funds

Cobb County announced that applications are open for the latest round of funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). These are not emergency relief funds for individuals or businesses. They are intended for projects that will fill a need in the community. Here is an excerpt from the county’s...
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will spend up to $1.2 billion on payments of $350 apiece to poorer Georgians. More than 3 million people who were benefitting from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance as of July 31 will get the money. A Kemp spokesperson said […]
Accused serial rapist wanted in metro Atlanta, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man is wanted in connection to allegedly raping and beating multiple women in different areas in metro Atlanta, police said on Thursday. Dunwoody Police Department said 46-year-old Marco A. Johnson is wanted in connection to rape, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Police said he is typically seen in Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody areas.
NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer

Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
Has Hershel Walker slowed running TV ads on air in Georgia?

ATLANTA — A post on social media claims Hershel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia's U.S. Senate race, is no longer running ads on television because the campaign is out of money. Conservative radio host and blogger Erick Erickson posted a screen grab appearing to be from Walker's campaign,...
Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition

A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
“Caution is key,” Communications and Outreach Coordinator discusses dangerous imposter phone scams

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Attorney’s General Office is warning the public about an imposter scam targeting individuals across Georgia.  The imposter scam involves individuals who pretend to be local law enforcement officials in hopes of adding credibility to their schemes.  News 3 interviewed Communications and Outreach Coordinator Shawn Conroy with the Consumer Protection Division, […]
Georgia: Officials investigating death of nine-month-old

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are investigating the death of an infant that happened on Aug. 16, according to the Bibby County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office received report of a nine-month-old found unresponsive after traveling with its Mom and two other siblings this past Tuesday. The nine-month-old was transported to the hospital by […]
