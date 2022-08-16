ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamont, CA

Authorities searching for robbery suspect in Lamont

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04amrh_0hISaEbE00

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person involved in an armed robbery in Lamont Monday afternoon.

According to KCSO at about 12:40 Monday deputies in the Lamont area received a report of an armed robbery. The vehicle used in the crime was located about an hour later abandoned in the area of Santa Ana Street and Main Street in Lamont.

Alicante Elementary and Lamont Elementary were placed on lockdown out of caution as deputies searched the area.

Witnesses said that a Hispanic man in a white t-shirt was seen fleeing the area.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110.

