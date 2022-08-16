ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Blood Assurance is at a critical need for platelet donations. You can help.

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfZdG_0hISaCpm00

Blood Assurance in Tennessee is calling on donors to consider platelet donations as the organization is critically low in its supply chain for hospitals.

As of the beginning of the week, the nonprofit organization only had 32 platelet units available. Blood Assurance needs 75-100 platelet units on its shelves every day to supply more than 70 hospitals around the region.

“Platelets are unique because of their short shelf life. We need these collections regularly,” said Dr. Liz Culler, chief medical officer for Blood Assurance. “The need is critical. Our family members, friends and neighbors battling cancer and other debilitating illnesses may very well require platelet transfusions as part of their treatment. The time to act is now.”

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.

Blood Assurance is offering all platelet donors a $20 Amazon or Mastercard gift through Friday, Aug. 19. Platelet donors can give every seven days and up to 24 times a year. The process usually takes between 60 to 90 minutes.

Donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donations#Blood Transfusions#Donate Blood#Blood Donors#Charity#Blood Assurance#Mastercard
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy