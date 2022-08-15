Read full article on original website
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
‘I’m pretty speechless’: Austin ISD school board unanimously approves equity-focused bond
The Austin ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Thursday to put a $2.44 billion bond on the November ballot. It is the largest bond package in AISD history, but district officials and school board members say what makes the bond significant is its investment in historically underserved schools and communities.
kut.org
Parents call for action as Lake Travis ISD faces ongoing bus driver shortage
Lake Travis ISD parents are urging the school district to take more steps to address the ongoing bus driver shortage that prompted the district to significantly reduce transportation services. Several parents raised concerns at a school board meeting on Wednesday, a day after the new school year started. One parent...
fox7austin.com
Round Rock ISD implements new safety, security protocols
ROUND ROCK, Texas - As more and more Central Texas school districts begin a new year, safety and security is top of mind for many parents, students and teachers—especially in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. For Round Rock ISD, where the first day is Wednesday, that means...
CBS Austin
Leander ISD parents get new tool to track their kids when they ride the school bus
LEANDER, Texas — Leander parents now have a way to keep better track of their kids when they ride the school bus. Wednesday is the first day of school in Leander ISD and SMART Tag is getting a district-wide test run. “It’s the first year for us, here at...
Pflugerville ISD working with 65 teacher vacancies as school begins
In July, the district notified its instructional coaches that they would be taking over roles in the classroom teaching students this year. Typically, instructional coaches help train and guide new teachers as they navigate their inaugural semesters. Gifted and Talented teachers have also been moved over in similar fashion to supplement its teaching force.
Travis County honors trailblazing Austin ISD principal Dorothy Orebo
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Travis County commissioners honored the life of a longtime educator in Austin – Dr. Dorothy H. Orebo. Dr. Orebo died last month at age 87. She worked for Austin ISD for 32 years and, in 1974, she helped open Lyndon B. Johnson High School. In 1982, she was promoted as principal of LBJ, becoming the first Black woman principal of an AISD high school.
City of Austin employees push for minimum wage raise
As Austin has become pricey, city employees making minimum wage have had their pay rate remain flat at $15 per hour.
Georgetown ISD sets maximum price for new Benold Middle School campus
Construction for Georgetown ISD's new Benold Middle School will have a set maximum price of $78.77 million. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved the guaranteed maximum price for all costs associated with the Benold Middle School construction project at its Aug. 15 meeting. According to...
cw35.com
'It broke my heart thinking of these kids': As teachers call it quits, others are staying
AUSTIN, Texas — As Central Texas school districts kick off the start of the school year many are still trying to hire hundreds of teachers. Many decided to leave the profession, but there are still other teachers choosing to return to the classroom. "It's just wonderful to have students...
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
No cell phone or earbud use allowed at Hays CISD schools
Hays CISD welcomed back students for the first day of school. Something on the lesson plan? A new phone and earbud policy.
kut.org
Maya Fawaz
Matiullah Noori and his 29 family members are living in a South Austin apartment complex after fleeing Afghanistan last year. The refugee works night shifts so he can take his siblings to school, attend remote classes at Austin Community College and drive his family members wherever they need to go.
Kyle school goes into brief lockout period due to nearby theft
According to police, the person ran across the campus of Chapa Middle School on 3700 Dacy Ln. but did not enter any campus building.
200 Texas teachers suspended for quitting in middle of the year
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Austin City Council to vote on raising their salaries by 40%
Members of Austin City Council will vote Wednesday on whether they take home a larger paycheck in 2023.
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Whether you’re a newcomer to Central Texas or a tourist, pronouncing names around the area can be head-scratching or embarrassing. The good news is that KXAN has assembled an alphabetized cheat sheet to use when you’re talking to Central Texas natives. We asked our...
kut.org
Austin officials are deciding what property tax bills will look like. Here are some terms to know.
Later this week, the Austin City Council is expected to adopt its budget for the coming fiscal year, which includes how it plans to tax property owners. Some institutions that collect property taxes, like the Austin Independent School District, have already adopted their budgets. If you own property, this will...
Moonie’s Burger House Leander now open
Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1. (Courtesy Moonie's Burger Stand) Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1 at 109 N. US 183, Leander. This marks the restaurant’s fifth Austin-area location and its first with a full bar. The Moonie’s menu includes more than a dozen gourmet burgers.
City of Buda getting license plate reader cameras
The City of Buda just added itself to the growing list of places in Central Texas using license plate reader cameras.
