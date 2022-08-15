ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Round Rock ISD implements new safety, security protocols

ROUND ROCK, Texas - As more and more Central Texas school districts begin a new year, safety and security is top of mind for many parents, students and teachers—especially in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. For Round Rock ISD, where the first day is Wednesday, that means...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KXAN

Pflugerville ISD working with 65 teacher vacancies as school begins

In July, the district notified its instructional coaches that they would be taking over roles in the classroom teaching students this year. Typically, instructional coaches help train and guide new teachers as they navigate their inaugural semesters. Gifted and Talented teachers have also been moved over in similar fashion to supplement its teaching force.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Travis County honors trailblazing Austin ISD principal Dorothy Orebo

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Travis County commissioners honored the life of a longtime educator in Austin – Dr. Dorothy H. Orebo. Dr. Orebo died last month at age 87. She worked for Austin ISD for 32 years and, in 1974, she helped open Lyndon B. Johnson High School. In 1982, she was promoted as principal of LBJ, becoming the first Black woman principal of an AISD high school.
AUSTIN, TX
#Texas Education Agency#Tea
NewsBreak
Education
kut.org

Maya Fawaz

Matiullah Noori and his 29 family members are living in a South Austin apartment complex after fleeing Afghanistan last year. The refugee works night shifts so he can take his siblings to school, attend remote classes at Austin Community College and drive his family members wherever they need to go.
AFGHANISTAN
CW33

LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Whether you’re a newcomer to Central Texas or a tourist, pronouncing names around the area can be head-scratching or embarrassing. The good news is that KXAN has assembled an alphabetized cheat sheet to use when you’re talking to Central Texas natives. We asked our...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Moonie’s Burger House Leander now open

Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1. (Courtesy Moonie's Burger Stand) Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1 at 109 N. US 183, Leander. This marks the restaurant’s fifth Austin-area location and its first with a full bar. The Moonie’s menu includes more than a dozen gourmet burgers.
LEANDER, TX

