Aaron Hicks, Mark Canha make similar embarrassing errors minutes apart

By Jared Schwartz
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfmZW_0hISa7VO00

Hide your eyes.

Within the span of just a few minutes, two New York outfielders suffered embarrassing errors attempting to catch seemingly routine fly balls.

First, in the Yankees’ series-opening game against the Rays, center fielder Aaron Hicks spun every-which-way as he hopelessly searched for David Peralta’s fly ball in the fourth inning. After turning three separate directions, the ball landed next to Hicks on the warning track, allowing Peralta to race all the way round for a triple.

There is nothing that Aaron Hicks does well. Not one thing.

pic.twitter.com/ZEv9QEXnFq

— Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) August 16, 2022

One play later, Isaac Paredes’ single scored Peralta to put the Rays ahead 1-0.

Just moments later, Mets left fielder Mark Canha badly misjudged a fly ball in the second inning of the Amazin’s series-opener with the Braves.

Mark Canha BADLY misplayed this pop fly from Ronald Acuña Jr. 😭 #LGM #ForTheA #Mets #Braves #MLB pic.twitter.com/6cvanTAgGh

— Baseball Today (@dailymlbtweets) August 16, 2022

A two-out can-of-corn hit by Ronald Acuna landed considerably behind Canha, who was sprinting helplessly inwards toward the infield. It allowed Michael Harris II, who was running on contact with two outs, to score all the way from first base to extend the Braves’ lead to 3-0.

