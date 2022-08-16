ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOI investigators interview ex-homeless services staffer in probe of Gary Jenkins

By Bernadette Hogan
New York Post
 5 days ago

City investigators interviewed the former top spokeswoman for the Department of Social Services for three hours Monday as part of a probe into whether the agency’s commissioner ordered a cover-up after migrants were left to sleep on the floor at an intake shelter.

The investigators quizzed the ex-aide, Julia Savel, over what DSS boss Gary Jenkins knew on July 18 after his agency violated the “right to shelter” court agreements for at least four families who arrived from Texas, a source familiar with the questioning told The Post.

The ex-aide provided texts, emails and other documentation to DOI investigators.

The source said Savel was asked whether she thought “there was a cover up” by Jenkins and to provide details about the PATH intake center in The Bronx, where the migrants were stranded.

Savel provided texts, emails and other documentation to DOI investigators, the source added.

The DOI launched the investigation last week after NBC 4 revealed Savel was fired for complaining internally about Jenkins’ alleged failure to notify City Hall about violating the shelter settlements .

DOI did not return a request for immediate comment by The Post.

Mayor Eric Adams told reporters during an unrelated press conference in The Bronx Monday that no one from City Hall had been interviewed by DOI or asked to provide documents related to the probe.

“I have the utmost confidence in him,” Adams said of Jenkins. “I’m happy he’s part of my team.”

The scandal comes at a time when the city is struggling to house an influx of asylum-seeking migrants bused to the Big Apple at the direction of Texas’ Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The city has plans to open a 600-bed facility in Times Square as early as next month, The Post reported exclusively.

