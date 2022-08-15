Read full article on original website
Police ID Maryland Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Montgomery County
A Silver Spring woman has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County earlier this month, authorities say. Gity Karamouz, 68, was killed in the collision that occurred near the 500 block of Randolph Road near Hawkesbury Lane, Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police.
Toddler found in stolen vehicle after thieves crash, abandon it in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 3-year-old girl was found abandoned inside of a stolen and damaged vehicle after a car theft went awry in North Baltimore on Thursday night, according to authorities.That person stole the vehicle from the 900 block of Montpelier Street. Officers learned about the theft around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's when an officer on patrol in that part of the city was flagged down by a woman who said she had left the vehicle running with the toddler inside of it, according to authorities. The woman said they had gone into a house and realized upon her return that the vehicle and toddler were gone, police said.Not long after officers began trying to assist the woman, they discovered that someone had crashed the vehicle in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road, according to authorities.Police said multiple suspects fled following the crash, leaving the toddler behind in the vehicle.Medics were called to the site of the crash to assess the toddler's condition. She appeared to be unharmed, police said.Anyone with information about the theft of the vehicle should contact detectives at 410-396-2455.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Car collision leaves pedestrian dead in Fairfax County
A pedestrian was killed in Seven Corners on Arlignton Boulevard when two cars collided.
Man arrested after robbing 7/11 store for the fifth time
Anne Arundel County Police arrested a man after he robbed the same 7/11 five times. The robberies started in June.
One killed in crash involving SUV, parked Pepsi truck in NE Baltimore
A person was killed when a SUV crashed into a Pepsi truck in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.
One killed in head-on collision in Howard County
The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Browns Bridge Road near Lime Kiln Road in Fulton. That area to the Montgomery County line was closed for about three hours.
Funeral Arrangements Set, Traffic Advisory Issued For Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy
Funeral details for the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy who suffered a heart attack after arriving for duty have been released, authorities say. Services for Deputy Scott C. McArdle will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Saint John Neumann Church located at 620 N. Bestgate Road in Annapolis at 10:30 a.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
One Fatally Shot At Prince George's County Mall, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Maryland mall that reportedly left at least one person dead and others possibly injured, authorities announced. Shots rang out at approximately 4 p.m. inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's County, the Hyattsville Police Department confirmed. Upon arrival,...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
Man Charged After Buying Two Vehicles from Silver Spring Dealer
SILVER SPRING, MD – A Randallstown man has been charged for fraudulently purchasing two vehicles...
howardcountymd.gov
CSX to Begin Maintenance Work at Woodstock Road Railroad Crossing
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – CSX Transportation will begin maintenance on the railroad crossing at Woodstock Road at the Howard/Baltimore County line in Woodstock, starting around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29th. While the crossing is closed, traffic will detour via MD 125, Granite Road, Marriottsville Road, MD 99 and Woodstock Road. The Woodstock Inn at 1415 Woodstock Road and its parking lots will remain open and fully accessible to vehicles and pedestrians approaching from Howard County; however, it will not be accessible from Baltimore County. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2nd.
foxbaltimore.com
Police release body-camera video of in-custody death during apparent drug overdose
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released body-camera video of the death of a man in custody. The man appears to have been suffering from a drug overdose. The incident happened on the morning of August 4 in the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue. Police were called to that location because of reports of a man trying to kill himself.
Bomb squad disposes of multiple explosive devices in Harford County
The bomb squad safely disposed of multiple explosive devices on Wednesday afternoon in Harford County.
Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Baltimore Shooting
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Marcus Roberts was fatally shot in the 1200 block of West Lombard Street around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police. Authorities are offering an $8,000 reward for information...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash
Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
fox5dc.com
Police identify man shot, killed in Temple Hills; possible road rage suspected
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Temple Hills and say his death may be linked to a possible road rage incident. Officers say 51-year-old Terrence Koonce of Fort Washington was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4400...
Bay Net
Three Arrested After Police Discover Cocaine During Anne Arundel Traffic Stop
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 12, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Aris T. Allen Boulevard and Solomons Island Road in Annapolis. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. A...
Police ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed In Seat Pleasant Shooting
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Prince George’s County. Detectives from the agency’s Homicide Unit have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest...
Suspect Charged With Murdering Rideshare Driver In Prince George's County
A Temple Hills man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a rideshare driver from Silver Spring, authorities say. Kiayon Strowbridge, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Nesredin Esleiman, 55, in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Prince George's County police.
Large police presence in Southwest Baltimore
Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting and a car crash in the Hollins Market neighborhood. Both victims are expected to survive.
