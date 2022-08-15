ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MD

CBS Baltimore

Toddler found in stolen vehicle after thieves crash, abandon it in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 3-year-old girl was found abandoned inside of a stolen and damaged vehicle after a car theft went awry in North Baltimore on Thursday night, according to authorities.That person stole the vehicle from the 900 block of Montpelier Street. Officers learned about the theft around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's when an officer on patrol in that part of the city was flagged down by a woman who said she had left the vehicle running with the toddler inside of it, according to authorities. The woman said they had gone into a house and realized upon her return that the vehicle and toddler were gone, police said.Not long after officers began trying to assist the woman, they discovered that someone had crashed the vehicle in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road, according to authorities.Police said multiple suspects fled following the crash, leaving the toddler behind in the vehicle.Medics were called to the site of the crash to assess the toddler's condition. She appeared to be unharmed, police said.Anyone with information about the theft of the vehicle should contact detectives at 410-396-2455.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Funeral Arrangements Set, Traffic Advisory Issued For Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy

Funeral details for the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy who suffered a heart attack after arriving for duty have been released, authorities say. Services for Deputy Scott C. McArdle will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Saint John Neumann Church located at 620 N. Bestgate Road in Annapolis at 10:30 a.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
howardcountymd.gov

CSX to Begin Maintenance Work at Woodstock Road Railroad Crossing

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – CSX Transportation will begin maintenance on the railroad crossing at Woodstock Road at the Howard/Baltimore County line in Woodstock, starting around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29th. While the crossing is closed, traffic will detour via MD 125, Granite Road, Marriottsville Road, MD 99 and Woodstock Road. The Woodstock Inn at 1415 Woodstock Road and its parking lots will remain open and fully accessible to vehicles and pedestrians approaching from Howard County; however, it will not be accessible from Baltimore County. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2nd.
WOODSTOCK, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Baltimore Shooting

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Marcus Roberts was fatally shot in the 1200 block of West Lombard Street around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police. Authorities are offering an $8,000 reward for information...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash

Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
ROCKVILLE, MD

