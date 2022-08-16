ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Of Orange, NJ

Felon Charged With Stabbing Wheelchair-Bound Victim

By City News Service
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 26-year-old convicted felon pleaded not guilty today to stabbing a wheelchair-bound man in the city of Orange.

Luis Anthony Guadarramagarcia is accused of stabbing the victim about 7 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Tustin Street and Meats Avenue, according to Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department. He was charged on Aug. 8 with attempted murder, plus sentencing enhancements for attempted premeditated murder, inflicting great bodily injury and the personal use of a deadly weapon.

The victim was expected to survive the attack, McMullin said. The defendant and victim have known each other for years, but investigators did not know what prompted the stabbing, McMullin said.

Guadarramagarcia has a pending case of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The defendant pleaded guilty in June of 2016 of a count of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and criminal threats, all felonies, as well as criminal threats, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors. He was sentenced to two years in prison, according to court records.

