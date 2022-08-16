Luis Severino Looks 'Great' in Bullpen as He Works Back From Lat Strain

Severino threw a 25-pitch bullpen session on Monday, working back from his low grade lat strain that has him stuck on the 60-day injured list

NEW YORK — When Luis Severino was placed on the 60-day injured list earlier this month, following a low grade right lat strain, the starting pitcher didn't hide his displeasure with the decision.

The right-hander explained that the move was unexpected. He didn't think it was necessary to remain on the injured list for that long. After all, this transaction that will keep him sidelined until mid-September, at the earliest.

Even if his return is far from imminent, Severino is quickly progressing through his throwing program, distancing himself from any physical discomfort.

The 28-year-old tossed a 25-pitch bullpen on Monday before New York's series opener against the Rays at Yankee Stadium. Severino used all of his pitches, calling it a "normal" bullpen, another step in the right direction.

"I watched his bullpen. Looked great." Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday afternoon. "He feels really good. I'm sure he'll have a few more bullpens before he gets into a live situation, but I know he feels really good about how he's feeling and he certainly looked like that."

With a month separating Severino from the conclusion of his 60-day term, the right-hander will have plenty of time to continue ramping up at his own pace. When he's eligible to come off the IL, he'll be ready.

"If nothing bad happens, I'll be more than ready that day," Severino said Monday, adding that he'll be built up to throw 115 pitches by then.

It's understandable for Severino to be frustrated. He believes he'll be healthy in the not-so-distant future and doesn't want to miss this many starts. With his injury history, however, the decision from the Yankees to proceed with caution also makes a good deal of sense.

Severino is in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery. He suffered multiple setbacks, including a groin strain, on his road back from elbow surgery last summer. In 2019, Severino missed nearly the entire season with right shoulder rotator cuff inflammation and Grade 2 lat strain.

The next step, per Severino, is to throw another bullpen on Thursday. Eventually, as he increases his pitch count, he'll face live hitters and embark on a rehab assignment.

Across 16 starts and 86 innings pitched, Severino has a 3.45 ERA and 95 strikeouts this season. If healthy, he's poised to play a key role in New York's rotation in the postseason.

