Portland, OR

KGW

OMSI to help build new East PDX neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's central eastside may be getting a makeover — a $120 million makeover to be exact. The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry district (OMSI) presented its latest proposal to the Portland Design Commission on Thursday. OMSI officials say this project has been in the...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
KGW

Hello, Rose City! premieres on KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hello, Rose City! is a brand-new lifestyle show for Portland. It’s a show that embraces the fun and excitement of the Rose City!. In each 30-minute episode, you can meet trendsetters, changemakers, local celebrities, and health and lifestyle experts. You’ll learn about the area's biggest happenings, products and more. Every show will bring Oregon and Southwest Washington viewers valuable, useful information and leave them feeling smarter and more connected to the community.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Meet Lacey Evans, Hello, Rose City! host

PORTLAND, Ore. — Lacey Evans is the host and producer of KGW’s new experiential and unique lifestyle show, Hello, Rose City!. Lacey previously worked at KGW between 2014 and 2020 as a fill-in traffic and weather anchor on KGW News at Sunrise. An Oregon native, Lacey has spent...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Be a guest on Hello, Rose City!

PORTLAND, Ore. — Want to be on Hello, Rose City!, Portland’s upbeat, entertaining and freshest lifestyle show? Great! Shoot us an email us at hellorosecity@kgw.com or, we’re on Instagram: @hellorosecity . Hello, Rose City! also offers sponsored segments, which includes the opportunity for a specific marketed message,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland mayor enacts emergency camping ban along school routes

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced an emergency declaration Friday to ban camping near school campuses and along walking routes leading to and from schools. "With the start of the school year approaching, I am taking this additional action to help ensure the safety of school-age children,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KGW

Fred Meyer selling Emma's Donuts to support Oregon kids fighting cancer

ALBANY, Oregon — A 9-year-old Albany girl teamed up with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery to create a sweet way to support Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Through September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, most Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington will sell “Emma’s Donuts.”
ALBANY, OR
KGW

Man involved in two Portland shootings arrested in Auburn, Wash.

AUBURN, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday near Seattle after several 911 calls reporting a driver pointing a weapon at other drivers on Interstate 5 in the Vancouver area, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said that troopers in the area responded just after 12:00 p.m. to...
AUBURN, WA
The Oregonian

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to ban homeless camping along common walking routes to schools

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to ban homeless camping along the city’s common walking routes to schools, according to a draft copy of his emergency order. The draft, obtained Thursday by The Oregonian/OregonLive, declares that children traveling to and from schools are a vulnerable population potentially endangered by trash, biohazards or restricted rights of way that can accompany tents and makeshift dwellings.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

People living in and around a giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple says they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. We talked with Kerry Stickler as he gave us a tour of his expansive property, just off Southeast Foster Road. He beamed with pride as he showed us the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene. But Stickler's stories paint a much different picture.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Paddling the Tualatin River

The Tualatin River meanders through neighborhoods on the western edge of the Portland metro. Kayakers can enjoy views of trees and wildlife on the slow-moving river.
TUALATIN, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

