Family, friends gathered for a balloon release for man shot to death in north Tulsa last week

Police investigate a shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Family and friends gathered near 46th N and MLK Jr. Blvd for a balloon release in honor of Farron Cooper.

Cooper was shot to death by Quentin Caldwell last Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to police.

Court records indicate that Cooper was at the mother of his child’s house when an argument broke out between him and other men. Police said one of the people arguing with Cooper called Caldwell, who drove to the house in a black SUV.

Caldwell reportedly got out of the SUV, shot Cooper and one other victim and ran off, according to court records. The other victim is expected to make a recovery, but Cooper died at the hospital.

Police are still looking for Caldwell.

RELATED COVERAGE:

©2022 Cox Media Group