What’s different at Fresno Unified this year?

By Gabe Salazar
 5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE )- More than 74,000 Fresno Unified School District students returned to campuses Monday.

As the largest school district in the Central Valley, students returning from summer break noticed a number of changes regarding bell schedules, safety, and cell phones.

“So what you thought might be your school start time, might change so I would encourage you to look at that,” says Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Senate Bill 328, or the “Late Start Initiative” takes effect. Not allowing middle schools to start before 8:00 a.m., and high schools to start before 8:30 a.m.

Fresno Unified says masks are allowed to be worn at the choice of each student and staff member. A move that Rodolfo Garcia, Principal of Edison-Bethune Charger School says will get students back on track.

“It took everybody off stride, and our mission this year is to get everyone on stride,” says Garcia.

Bullard High students may have to get used to not having access to their cellphones during class.

Bullard High student Kayla Addo-Boateng says this is a way for the school district to silence students, following an incident where a student captured another student wearing what appeared to be a makeshift Ku Klux Klan hood, and several other racist incidents on Bullard’s campus in recent years were documented with cell phones.

“So much has happened in the past year where my phone has been my way out of uncomfortable situations, and everything that goes on at Bullard,” says Addy-Boateng.

The policy leaves many students and parents outraged, which may be implemented in the second half of the school year. A petition on change-dot-org has already received more than 2,800 signatures.

A school board meeting will be held on August 17, where the topic of the cellphone ban is expected to be discussed.

YourCentralValley.com

Parents challenge Bullard High’s cell phone policy

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An open meeting was held Thursday evening where hundreds of unhappy parents showed up at Bullard High to voice their opinion about the school’s controversial cell phone ban. Students at the meeting said they don’t believe phones should be banned in general. They believe the motive behind the new rule is […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Will Battle Over Cell Phone Ban Force Bullard High to Retreat?

The principal of Bullard High School faced a largely skeptical crowd during a community meeting about a student cell phone ban Thursday night. Armen Torigian held the meeting at the school cafeteria to explain the new policy restricting cell phone use on campus. Backing the principal was a panel of five parents and teachers who said that cell phones are a distraction, a tool for bullying, and lead to a negative civil discourse.
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Unified Holds General Session Rally

Clovis Unified School District held their annual back to school General Session Rally on Tuesday August 16th. Held at the Save Mart Center, different school staff from all areas in the Clovis Unified School District were in attendance to celebrate the coming of the new school year. The Clovis East Marching Band and their director Marco Malone, opened the ceremony with a playing of the National Anthem. Then speakers including Deputy Superintendent Norm Anderson spoke about how the district feels beginning the 2022-2023 school year.
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Watch: Students, Parents Confront Bullard Principal Over Cell Phone Ban

Bullard High School principal Armen Torigian met with students and parents on Thursday night to hear their questions and concerns about a proposed student cell phone ban. He also heard from parents who backed the policy. After more than two hours, Torigian the audience “There is no rush … I...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Gov. Newsom reveals youth mental health plan in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new $4.7 billion youth mental health plan at McLane High School on Thursday. The governor says he chose McLane because of its wellness hub, a facility where counselors and support staff work with students. “We come here because we wanted to identify success. This is an […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 furry new recruits now working at Hanford Police

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hanford Police Department added two new furry recruits to their ranks on Friday. Hanford Police officers are welcoming two facility dogs to their department: BeBe, a three-month-old Labradoodle and Penny, a five-month-old Goldendoodle. They are to help department employees cope with challenging and emotional situations, including the aftermath of a […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Are your back-to-school posts revealing too much?

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – From pre-school to high school, kids across the Central Valley have been heading back to school over the last few weeks: a proud and joyful moment for parents as they watch their kids venture into their studies. To commemorate the once-in-a-lifetime moments, many parents post pictures on social media of their […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Despite high temperatures students ready for football

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Temperatures were well over 100 degrees on Friday afternoon, but that did not stop local fans from showing up to watch the opening night of high school football.  “It is over a hundred degrees, and it is very hot,” said Bailey Bloom. Bloom is a student at Kastner Middle School in […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

