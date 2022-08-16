Cowling adds another title to his collection: Wins Senior title in his first year in event

HIBBING — Jeff Cowling is no stranger to winning men’s club titles.

Cowling won five main-event titles at the Mesaba Country Club, but this year, he was eligible for the Senior Men’s event.

Cowling is one-for-one as he beat Adam Osborne 4-and-3 to capture the Senior Men’s title during the 100th anniversary of the Mesaba Country Club event Sunday.

It was all in a day’s work for Cowling.

“It means a lot to win out here,” Cowling said. “It’s a lot of fun out here, with everybody watching. It’s a great time, especially having Nicole next to me.

It’s a good time.”

On his way to the title, Cowling took a 2-up lead after nine holes as Osborne didn’t have his putter working efficiently enough to win some holes.

“Front nine, I was up two,” Cowling said. “That’s where he missed some putts for me, gave me some holes. He gave me a few holes, missing some putts. Otherwise, it was a good match.

“On the back, we were hanging tight for a while.”

Osborne knows that he missed some golden opportunities to turn that match around.

“Jeff is solid,” Osborne said. “I play with Jeff every week on men’s day, so I see what he sees. I let him off the hook on the front nine. I missed four putts under five-feet, so that was the thing.

“Usually I putt well. It gets in your head. I wasn’t giving holes a way, but I was tying them. I should have won a few more holes. It took away a lot of momentum, then it gets in your head, then you look at every putt and you’re like, ‘You’re done.’”

Even though he was 2-down after nine holes, Osborne knew he could make a run on the back nine.

“I was still in the match at that point,” Osborne said. “I tried to make something happen to try and cut that lead down a little bit. I didn’t do that, and Jeff started playing better on the back nine.

“He gave me an opening on the front nine, and I didn’t take advantage of it. That was the big thing. You’re not going to come back against him too often. You have to light it up to get back into the match once he gets you down. He’s not going to give you anything.

Cowling knew Osborne wasn’t going to go down quietly.

“He hits a lot of fairways,” Cowling said. “He keeps his ball in play a lot, so I was focusing on keeping my ball in play, too. I was trying to get on the greens in two. I had to keep hitting the fairway and the greens.

“I couldn’t give him any free holes.”

Cowling did say that his experience in these kinds of tournaments, especially with the five wins, helped him in this match.

“It’s helped a lot, having all of the people around and not getting overwhelmed by the people watching,” Cowling said. “It’s staying focused on the game.”

Cowling beat Greg Brock, Jim Erickson and Mark Swader to get into the finals.

Osborne beat Mark Casey, Pat Iozzo and Wade Schottmueller to get into the finals.