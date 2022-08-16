NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th time in 30 games since the All-Star break. They top the division by eight games over Toronto. After New York’s frustrations reached the point of ace Gerrit Cole punching the dugout roof twice and manager Aaron Boone pounding his hand on the podium during a postgame news conference Saturday, the Yankees’ only qualms were with Toronto starter Alek Manoah. In the fifth, Manoah plunked major league home run leader Aaron Judge in the left elbow with a sinker. Judge glanced at Manoah as Cole started yelling and a few other Yankees came over the dugout railing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO