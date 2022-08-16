Read full article on original website
Sagging Yankees win for just 10th time in 30 games, top Jays
NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th time in 30 games since the All-Star break. They top the division by eight games over Toronto. After New York’s frustrations reached the point of ace Gerrit Cole punching the dugout roof twice and manager Aaron Boone pounding his hand on the podium during a postgame news conference Saturday, the Yankees’ only qualms were with Toronto starter Alek Manoah. In the fifth, Manoah plunked major league home run leader Aaron Judge in the left elbow with a sinker. Judge glanced at Manoah as Cole started yelling and a few other Yankees came over the dugout railing.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Excited About TV Rights Talks Following Big 10’s $8 Billion Deal
The Big 10 Conference scored a record $8 billion dealk for TV rights yesterday, and that announcement has WWE executives excited about their own TV rights. It was announced yesterday that the NCAA football conference had signed a seven-year deal with FOX, CBS and NBC worth over $8 billion. According to PWInsider, that news of the deal had several high-level executives happy and believing that it’s an indication that co-CEO Nick Khan’s viewpoint on the matter are correct.
411mania.com
Note On The Current Plan For AEW All Out Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
It was previously reported that next week’s AEW Dynamite will have a title unification match, with AEW World Champion CM Punk facing interim World Champion Jon Moxley. At the start of Wednesday’s episode, it was said that would be the main event of All Out on September 4, before it was changed to happen earlier.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
411mania.com
AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander Before Injury
As previously reported, Kris Statlander is expected to be out for six-to-eight months following a torn ACL in her knee, as well as several impaction fractures. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW had “significant” plans for Statlander before her injury. This included a match with Jade Cargill, which they had been building to on television. Cargill is now focused entirely on a feud with Athena.
411mania.com
Hangman Page Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore
Hangman Page is the latest wrestling star to name his “Mt. Rushmore” of wrestling. The former AEW World Champion was asked the oft-posed question during his Q&A at GalaxyCon recently and shared his thoughts on the topic. “Four of me,” Page joked in response to the question (per...
411mania.com
Wardlow Makes Surprise Appearance at Revenge Pro’s Press Your Luck
– AEW TNT Champion Wardlow made a surprise appearance over the weekend at Revenge Pro’s Press Your Luck event. The card was held last night The Avalon Hotel & Event Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. Avvording to Revenge Pro’s Twitter, Wardlow made an announced appearance and destroyed “The Man Dime” Elijah Dean (h/t WrestlingInc.com).
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For UWN Primetime Live PPV
The UWN has an updated lineup for Sunday’s Primetime Live PPV on FITE TV. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Sunday at 8 PM ET on FITE, per PWInsider:. * UWN Heritage Championship Match: Zicky Dice vs. TBA. * Rickey Shane Page vs. Karl...
411mania.com
Update On Status of Kota Ibushi In NJPW
Kota Ibushi has been very clear about his issues with New Japan Pro Wrestling this year, criticizing the company for several different reasons and even making accusations about Yakuza ties. The company later fined Ibushi and the member of staff he had issues with, and it was later reported the situation had calmed down. However, Ibushi has yet to return to NJPW.
411mania.com
WWE News: Xia Brookside Confirms Release From WWE, Triple H Notes Milestone For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Note On Wrestlers In Montreal Tonight’s Smackdown
– In a post on Twitter, Xia Brookside confirmed that she has been released from WWE. Her name was included among several talents that had been moved to WWE’s Alumni section yesterday. She wrote: “Where it all began. 8th August 2018 I debuted for the @WWE #maeyoungclassic, 28th august...
411mania.com
Update On MJF And His Status With AEW
MJF hasn’t been seen in AEW since the Dynamite after Double or Nothing, where he buried Tony Khan and dropped a F-bomb on national television (which was censored). This came in the middle of speculation about his status with the company, as there were rumors he was unhappy about pay and wanted to leave, while others suggested the issues were settled and turned into a worked-shoot storyline.
411mania.com
Jungle Boy On Why He Didn’t Like How Jurassic Express Won AEW World Tag Team Titles
Jungle Boy wasn’t a huge fan of how Jurassic Express won the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and recently explained why. The AEW star spoke with Steven’s Wrestling Journey and discussed his favorite matches, which includes his Tag Team Championship with Luchasaurus on the January 5th episode of Dynamite though he didn’t like how it came about.
411mania.com
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)
After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
NFL Top 100: Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs at No. 41
The next set of the NFL Top 100 list is being unveiled Sunday night on NFL Network, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet another member. All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs comes in at No. 41 on this year’s list, jumping all the way from No. 89 last year.
411mania.com
AEW News: Toni Storm Appears On Hey! (EW), Stars Play PGA Tour 2K21
– Toni Storm was the guest on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the new episode of the AJ Grey-hosted series below:. – Adam Cole’s latest YouTube video features himself, Claudio Castagnoli, and Evil Uno playing PGA Tour 2K21. The video is described as follows:. “Chugs,...
411mania.com
AEW Reportedly Dealing With A Lot Of ‘Backstage Drama’ In Recent Weeks
It was reported yesterday that CM Punk reportedly had expressed issues with AEW and there were some that believed he might no show this week’s AEW Dynamite. Punk ultimately appeared, but took shots at Hangman Page in his show-opening promo, which were “off-script” and not a planned part of the show. Punk reportedly has had legitimate issues with Page dating back to something Page said in the build to their AEW title match.
411mania.com
NJPW Rumble on 44th Street Ticket Presale Code Available
– As previously reported, NJPW is returning to New York on Friday, October 28 for Rumble on 44th Street. The event will be held at The Palladium in Times Square with wrestlers from the NJPW and Stardom rosters. The ticket presale for the event will begin on Monday, August 22 at Ticketmaster.com. Per NJPW, the ticket presale code for the event is RUMBLE.
411mania.com
New Impact Wrestling Action Figures Arriving Next Year
Impact Wrestling has announced that it will release new action figures next year, thanks to a deal with Chella Toys. The line will include Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. You can see the designs below.
411mania.com
411’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: Charlotte Flair on Relationship with Becky Lynch, Sasha/Naomi Walking Out, and More!
-This is Awesome has been on hiatus the last two weeks, but we were gifted with a new Austin interview this week. Let’s get to it!. -Steve Austin welcomes us to the show and tells us Charlotte is a workhorse that can have a great match with anyone on the roster. She is also a 13-time World Champion!
