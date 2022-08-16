ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Critics slam $350 cash payments to Georgia welfare recipients engineered by Gov. Kemp

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is again turning to the federal government to dole out more cash to Peach State residents. The governor has funneled more than $1 billion in money from the American Rescue Plan's State Fiscal Recovery Fund to the state's Department of Human Services. The agency will give up to $350 in cash to Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families recipients in Georgia.
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband's inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Stacey Abrams And Brian Kemp Are Nearly Tied In New Poll For Georgia's Governor Race

The election battle to win the Georgia governor’s seat continues to be a hotly contested race between opponents who have run against one another before. According to an 11Alive poll, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is at 45% with Stacey Abrams at 44%, which is a statistical tie in the poll. 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate and only 7% were undecided. White voters supported Kemp at 62% and Abrams at 21%. Black voters supported Abrams with 85%, compared to Kemp’s 9%.
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Georgia election probe runs into resistance from witnesses

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors investigating whether Donald Trump committed crimes as he sought to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia are running into increasing resistance as they seek to call witnesses to testify before a special grand jury. The latest illustration of that came Wednesday, when lawyers for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp filed a motion to quash a subpoena for his testimony, accusing the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, of pursuing his testimony for “improper political purposes.” Willis rejected that characterization, describing it as dishonest. Kemp is just one of several witnesses who have...
Supreme Court Justices Should Say Sorry Too

As President Donald Trump was exercising his pardon power in the waning days of his administration, a federal judge told a reporter, “It’s not surprising that a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals. […] Apparently, to get a pardon, one has to be either a Republican, a convicted child murderer, or a turkey.”
Senator Graham Wins Temporary Reprieve From Testifying in Trump Georgia Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An appeals court put on hold U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham's scheduled testimony for Tuesday before a grand jury in Georgia probing efforts by Donald Trump to overturn the former president's 2020 election defeat, with the case returning to a lower court for another look. A federal judge...
