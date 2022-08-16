Read full article on original website
Dana Bash presses Lindsey Graham on supporting Trump in 2024
CNN’s Dana Bash asks Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham why he thinks former President Donald Trump has the character to be president again.
Critics slam $350 cash payments to Georgia welfare recipients engineered by Gov. Kemp
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is again turning to the federal government to dole out more cash to Peach State residents. The governor has funneled more than $1 billion in money from the American Rescue Plan's State Fiscal Recovery Fund to the state's Department of Human Services. The agency will give up to $350 in cash to Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families recipients in Georgia.
Judge disqualifies Fulton County district attorney from targeting Georgia lieutenant governor nominee in election probe
A judge in Fulton County, Georgia, has granted a motion by a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from targeting him in her criminal probe into former President Donald Trump and allies' efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Superior Court Judge Robert...
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Trump-backed Republican hopes to help the GOP regain control of the Senate.
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
Stacey Abrams And Brian Kemp Are Nearly Tied In New Poll For Georgia’s Governor Race
The election battle to win the Georgia governor’s seat continues to be a hotly contested race between opponents who have run against one another before. According to an 11Alive poll, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is at 45% with Stacey Abrams at 44%, which is a statistical tie in the poll. 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate and only 7% were undecided. White voters supported Kemp at 62% and Abrams at 21%. Black voters supported Abrams with 85%, compared to Kemp’s 9%.
Florida Republicans Intentionally Discriminated Against Black Voters With Restrictive Election Laws, DOJ Rules
Several Republican-led states are facing similar challenges from the Department of Justice. The post Florida Republicans Intentionally Discriminated Against Black Voters With Restrictive Election Laws, DOJ Rules appeared first on NewsOne.
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Georgia election probe runs into resistance from witnesses
ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors investigating whether Donald Trump committed crimes as he sought to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia are running into increasing resistance as they seek to call witnesses to testify before a special grand jury. The latest illustration of that came Wednesday, when lawyers for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp filed a motion to quash a subpoena for his testimony, accusing the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, of pursuing his testimony for “improper political purposes.” Willis rejected that characterization, describing it as dishonest. Kemp is just one of several witnesses who have...
OPINION: Kemp to Authorize Another $350 for Low Income Georgians
The Governor’s office confirmed on Monday that he will devote up to an additional $1.2 billion dollars of the state’s budget surplus to giving some extra help to struggling Georgians through a round of social payouts.
bloomberglaw.com
Supreme Court Justices Should Say Sorry Too
As President Donald Trump was exercising his pardon power in the waning days of his administration, a federal judge told a reporter, “It’s not surprising that a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals. […] Apparently, to get a pardon, one has to be either a Republican, a convicted child murderer, or a turkey.”
Washington Examiner
Judge greenlights lawsuit claiming Biden border policies wreak havoc on environment
A federal judge has allowed a lawsuit to continue that alleges the Biden administration's move to stop Trump-era border wall projects and immigration policies has had a negative impact on the environment. U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia Trevor McFadden ruled on Aug. 11 that a lawsuit brought...
Donald Trump Flack Says Email Reveals Who Took Passports From Mar-a-Lago
A Trump spokesman says the passports were seized by agents meant to protect sensitive documents, contradicting a reported statement from the Justice Department.
TODAY.com
Lindsey Graham ordered to testify before grand jury investigating 2020 election
Senator Lindsey Graham has been ordered to testify next week in front of a special grand jury in Georgia investigating attempts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in that state.Aug. 20, 2022.
US News and World Report
Senator Graham Wins Temporary Reprieve From Testifying in Trump Georgia Probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An appeals court put on hold U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham's scheduled testimony for Tuesday before a grand jury in Georgia probing efforts by Donald Trump to overturn the former president's 2020 election defeat, with the case returning to a lower court for another look. A federal judge...
