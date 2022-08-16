Workers finish removing the Pershing Center mural's 763,000 tiles in Lincoln

Read full article on original website
Bat signal shines on new bar in Lincoln's Historic Haymarket
Mike Bretta likes bars, but he doesn't drink. And if that sounds strange, consider he also has an amazing collection of Hot Wheels that are still in their original packaging. He's part businessman. And part Peter Pan. And we should never discount has obvious off-the-chart self-control. His Toys from the...
Bellevue is latest Nebraska city to see push for local abortion ban
State lawmakers' aversion to enact new abortion restrictions this year could spur an uptick in efforts to ban abortions at the local level, though it remains to be seen whether the bans would hold up to legal challenges. The latest effort comes in Bellevue, where an initiative was launched at...
WCREEC set to host annual Water and Crops Field Day
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension will host its annual Water, Crops and Soil Health Field Day at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the West Central Research, Education and Extension Center, 402 W State Farm Road, North Platte. Attendees will meet with Nebraska Extension educators, specialists and industry experts on issues...
NCTA student learned the power of saying 'yes'
CURTIS — Little did Jennifer McConville of Indianola know when she began a doctoral program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2014 that a commencement address would mirror her own story. “Think about the opportunities that you are given and even if you don’t feel qualified or you feel...
Nebraska football announces 2022 team captains
Three of Nebraska's four team captains for the 2022 season will play on the defensive side of the ball. Inside linebacker Nick Henrich, tight end Travis Vokolek and edge rushers Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson will be captains during the 2022 season, Nebraska football announced on Saturday. Vokolek and Tannor...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: nineteen, twenty-four; White Balls: seven, ten) (three, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-four, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 7, Day: 23, Year: 13. (Month: seven; Day: twenty-three; Year: thirteen) People are also reading…. Pick 3.
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: seven; Day: twenty-three; Year: thirteen) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Knights sweep second day of Southeast tourney
BEATRICE — The North Platte Community College volleyball team earned a pair of victories on the second day of a tournament in Beatrice at Southeast Community College. The Knights defeated Marshalltown Community College 13-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-17, 15-11 Saturday morning. Vanessa Wood led with 19 kills against the Tigers....
NPCC volleyball splits on opening day of Southeast Tournament
The North Platte Community College volleyball team opened its season Friday at the Southeast Tournament in Beatrice. The Knights split their matches against opponents Colby Community College and Labette Community College. North Platte battled Colby first and fell in four sets 16-25, 14-25, 25-18 and 22-25. Freshmen Vanessa Wood and...
