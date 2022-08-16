Read full article on original website
Couple face shoplifting charges: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Shoplifting: Brookpark Road. North Olmsted police officers at 7:41 p.m. on July 31 responded to Walmart regarding two suspected shoplifters. A store loss prevention officer said the man and woman went through a self-checkout register and appeared to fail to scan a large number of items. As the couple left the store, the security employee stopped them and escorted them to an office, where the store recovered 44 items that were not scanned in the transaction. The value of the items totaled nearly $40, according to a police reporter. The woman told police they miscounted the amount of baby food in their cart.
Woman senses someone tracking her: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Aug. 8 at 8:22 p.m. a resident reported her phone was alerting to an Apple AirTag somewhere within her car, and she felt as though someone was tracking her. A search of the car found the AirTag and it was removed. Officers are investigating. Warrant, Wolf Drive. On Aug....
Cleveland Police investigate 3 fatal shootings, 5 others within 12 hours
Cleveland Police are investigating five separate shootings that happened within 12 hours, leaving three dead.
Suspect involved in South Euclid police-involved shooting now in custody
Police in South Euclid were searching for Carl Keith Hampton Jr., a suspect who was shot at by an officer early Sunday morning. He surrendered to authorities Thursday, according to South Euclid police.
Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man is dead after being shot several times in the city’s Central neighborhood, according to Cleveland police. The 28-year-old has not been publicly identified in the shooting that happened at 3 a.m. Saturday on Bohn Road near East 40th Street, according to Cleveland police. Police say no arrests have been made.
$5k reward offered for help with CLE homicide investigation
A cash reward of up to $5,000 is offered for anyone who can help Cleveland police in a homicide investigation.
Lorain assistant fire chief resigns amid felony charges for allegedly attacking neighbor
LORAIN, Ohio — Mayor of Lorain Jack Bradley confirmed to 3News that Matthew Homolya has resigned from his position as Lorain's assistant fire chief. The news comes amid an ongoing legal battle where Homolya is being charged for allegedly attacking a neighbor. According to Bradley, a posting will be made for a new assistant chief for the qualified candidates within Lorain's fire department.
Officers help capture armed man wanted for attempted murder in Cleveland: Brook Park Police Blotter
Fleeing & eluding, having an illegal weapon, receiving stolen property: Brookpark Road & West 139th Street. An armed Cleveland man, 18, was arrested at about midnight Aug. 10 after he drove away from a traffic stop.
Would-be contractor provides a different kind of quote: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A resident reported around noon Aug. 14 that she was not home at the time but had just spoken with a contractor via Ring doorbell camera about an offer to seal their house, undergoing renovations. When she told the man that they already had another company to do the work,...
Woman pelted with drive-by BBs at Planet Fitness: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman reported being shot with a BB gun by occupants of a car that drove by her as she was exiting Planet Fitness Aug. 9. No suspects were identified. A package containing medicine was reported to have been stolen off a resident’s front steps Aug. 8. Theft: Warrensville...
28-year-old man shot and killed in Cleveland after alleged altercation
CLEVELAND — A 28-year-old man is dead following an alleged overnight altercation that ended in a shooting in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. It was around 3 a.m. when officers responded to the...
Woman asleep behind the wheel on I-90 exit charged with OVI: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 9 reported seeing a woman passed out behind the wheel of a silver SUV at the top of the exit ramp to Clague Road from I-90. The driver reportedly had her head on the steering wheel. Officers...
Eastlake police charge man with shooting woman in the face
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Eastlake man is now formally charged with shooting a woman in the face earlier this week. Eastlake police said Pierre Morgan is charged with felony domestic violence for the Aug. 17 shooting. According to officers, the woman was shot in the 1200 block of...
Resident unaware of stolen vehicle until other agency reports it: Mayfield Police Blotter
North Ridgeville police called at 5:21 a.m. Aug. 15 to report that they had been in pursuit of a vehicle that was registered to a Mayfield resident. They eventually lost sight of it and wanted to know if it had been reported stolen. Officers responded to the home of the...
Man who wanted to be paid for repairing car is beaten by car’s owner: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
Just after midnight Aug. 16, officers were called to an apartment on a report of a physical disturbance during which one party brandished a gun.
Theft suspect’s possible infection may be cause for alarm: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Home Depot loss prevention reported Aug. 11 that a shoplifter was concealing batteries and was suspected of a theft at the store the previous day. While detaining the suspect, an officer came into contact with the Brook Park man, 35, who had open sores and a possible staph infection. A...
Man’s car, left running outside of gas station, is stolen: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Auto theft: Lee Road. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Man racks up parking violations using deceased wife’s handicap placard: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Officers located a vehicle parked in a handicapped space at the Marcella Arms apartments Aug. 14 and learned that the placard belonged to a deceased woman. The vehicle also had three outstanding tickets for parking violations. A man approached officers and explained that he has health issues and did not...
Summit County woman pepper sprays man who assaulted and nearly carjacked her
The woman is sharing her story in hopes the people who assaulted and nearly carjacked her are caught
$50,000 bond set for man accused in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Euclid man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Friday morning for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. The deadly accident happened on July 1. Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for...
