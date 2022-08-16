Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Keith Randall “Horse” Justice
Keith Randall “Horse” Justice, age 61, of Chloe Road in Pikeville, KY., passed from this life, Sunday, August 14, 2022. Keith was born December 20, 1960 to the late Ralph Gene and Glema “Taylor” Justice in Pike County, KY. Visitation for Keith will be Saturday, August...
q95fm.net
Operation BBQ Relief Fully Underway
Operation BBQ Relief has cooked over 72,000 hot meals for first responders and communities impacted by the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. a first come, first serve basis to those impacted by flooding. Individual Meal Pick Up Location. Food City Parking Lot. 50 Morton Blvd. Hazard, KY 41701. Bulk Meals.
