WWE

PWMania

Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown

If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
WWE
411mania.com

Tegan Nox Explains Why She Can’t Wrestle After WWE Release

In an interview with Sappenin’ (via Fightful), Tegan Nox explained why she hasn’t returned to the ring following her release from the WWE in October of last year. According to her, visa issues are to blame. She said: “Basically, because I haven’t gotten the visa or green card,...
WWE
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
WWE
411mania.com

Hangman Page Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

Hangman Page is the latest wrestling star to name his “Mt. Rushmore” of wrestling. The former AEW World Champion was asked the oft-posed question during his Q&A at GalaxyCon recently and shared his thoughts on the topic. “Four of me,” Page joked in response to the question (per...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Where Exactly Does Roman Reigns Fit into Triple H's WWE?

Roman Reigns the part-timer in WWE has a weird ring to it. But that's something fans have already seen unfold before their eyes, with Reigns' role reduced more than ever despite his holding both men's top titles as the undisputed champion. The long-term outlook for Reigns has never been a...
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)

After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
WWE
411mania.com

Kurt Angle Recalls WWE SmackDown Segment With Him and The Rock Drinking Curdled Milk

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared an interesting anecdote on Twitter today, recalling in-ring segment where he and The Rock drank cartons of milk on an August 2001 edition of WWE SmackDown. During the segment, Angle tosses The Rock a carton of milk, which they both drank to as a show of respect. However, the milk had been sitting in a hot room for days and became curdled. You can check out Angle’s story and a clip of the segment with Kurt Angle and The Rock below:
WWE
PWMania

Ridge Holland Opens Up About Injuring Big E

WWE star Ridge Holland recently spoke with The Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Holland talked about Big E suffering a broken neck during their match on the March 11th 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. Holland said:. “It was a massive knock to...
WWE
PWMania

Two WWE Stars Pulled From SmackDown, Toxic Attraction Confirmed for Tonight

The Women’s Tag Team Title tournament match that was scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown episode has been changed by WWE. The tournament match on the show was originally advertised by WWE as Natalya and Sonya Deville vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne), the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, will now be appearing on the show.
WWE
WWE
PWMania

Spoiler: Unannounced WWE Star Backstage at SmackDown

Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. Bayley is backstage at tonight’s SmackDown in Montreal. She may somehow become involved with the competitors in tonight’s Women’s Tag Team Tournament match, although we don’t...
WWE
411mania.com

Ruby Soho on How She Views Retirement, Knowing Her Interests Outside Wrestling

– During a recent Q&A session at GalaxyCon 2022 (via All Elite Hub), AEW star Ruby Soho discussed her in-ring career and her 12 years in the wrestling business during a Women of AEW Panel. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Ruby Soho on not thinking about retiring now: “These...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes

– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE & WCW Referee Nick Patrick To Ref One Final Match

Former WWE & WCW referee Nick Patrick (aka Joe Hamilton Jr) has announced that he will be reffing his final match. In a post on his Facebook page, he said “This is the last I quit match I officiated. The next one will be with my own promotion, and will be my last match as a ref.”
WWE

