Bingham County, ID

eastidahonews.com

New Rigby Police chief sworn in

RIGBY – The search for a new police chief in Rigby has come to an end. Allen Fullmer was officially sworn in as the city’s top cop during the city council meeting Thursday night. As Fullmer takes on this position, he tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s excited for this new role.
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Deputies looking for missing jail inmate

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding 28-year-old Justin Wayne Gould. Gould, an inmate at the Bonneville County Jail, was released on court-ordered furlough Friday morning due to return by...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

3 Pocatello City Council members resign

POCATELLO — Three members of the City Council have resigned, the city announced Friday. They are Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray. “Due to the simultaneous resignations of three council members, we will be working with the Governor’s Office to re-establish a quorum in order to conduct business,” the city said in a statement.
POCATELLO, ID
Bingham County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Bingham County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Blackfoot, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello Police Department holding ribbon-cutting for new mobile command center

POCATELLO – Thanks to a large donation of over $400,000, the Pocatello Police Department was able to purchase a Mobile Command Center for the City of Pocatello. A mobile command center has been on the department’s wish list for several years. The department would like to recognize Operation Underground Railroad for its large donation.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

LaDene Ward Thornton

LaDene Ward Thornton, 78 of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home. LaDene was born July 27, 1944 in Rigby, Idaho to Calvert Abram Ward and Nina Larsen Ward. She was raised and attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School in 1962. On July 19, 1963, she married Thomas James Thornton in the Idaho Falls Temple; they were blessed with 9 children, 1 foster son and many exchange students. While raising her children, she continued her education at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Person
Jessica Lewis
Person
Craig Rowland
eastidahonews.com

Multiple people survive vehicle fire on I-15 near Shelley

SHELLEY – The driver and passengers of a pickup safely walked away from a vehicle fire on Interstate 15. The fire happened Friday at milepost 108 near Shelley at 9:39 p.m., according to Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police. It was a Ford F-350. It’s not clear...
SHELLEY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fair Board volunteer shocked with a Feel Good Friday surprise

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Natalie Munns has served on the Madison County Fair Board for years. She runs the home arts building and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Harriet Louise Haney Thomas

Harriet Louise Haney Thomas, 83, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Monte Vista Hills Care Center in Pocatello, Idaho. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Family Funeral Home, 2555 N. Highway 93, Arco, ID. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Lost River Cemetery.
ARCO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car

IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
#Central Committee
eastidahonews.com

Around 3,000 customers without power in eastern Idaho

REXBURG — Around 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are in the dark Friday night and may be for some time. Power outages were first reported around 7 p.m. The majority of those without electricity are in Rexburg but about 200 customers in the Firth area are also affected. Rocky...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Apartment building burns in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have responded to a fire on Melbourne Drive. The building has three apartments. The cause of the fire and damages have not been released. An Idaho Falls Department spokeswoman says she will be sending out more information later.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

CEI wins $100,000 in national community college competition

IDAHO FALLS – College of Eastern Idaho was named one of nine runners-up in The Million Dollar Community College Challenge by Lumina Foundation to support strategic marketing and brand-building. Madera Community College was named The Million Dollar winner, and the finalists were highlighted in a video announcement. CEI will...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Jefferson County Fair livestock auction happening Friday night

RIGBY — The Jefferson County Fair continues Friday with the livestock market animal auction. The annual event at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds draws a large crowd and this year 228 kids have raised animals that will be sold to the public. The auction begins at 6 p.m. with goats,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
eastidahonews.com

Sex-trafficking? Drug-laced flowers? What we found out about people selling roses at local intersections

IDAHO FALLS – You may have noticed a sudden surge in people selling roses on street corners, in parking lots and around other parts of Idaho Falls recently. Rumors have been flying about these vendors on social media, accusing them of drugging the flowers with fentanyl or being involved in sex-trafficking rings. Facebook users have speculated after people smell the roses, they are “drugged” by powder inside. According to one Facebook post, “they use roses as a symbol for sex trafficking.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Jehovah’s Witnesses will start knocking on doors again after two and a half year hiatus

IDAHO FALLS – Jehovah’s Witnesses across the U.S. are celebrating the return of door-to-door missionary work for the first time in two and a half years. In-person proselyting efforts came to a halt in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The interruption of more than 100 years of proselyting was an “unprecedented” decision from church leadership, which they believed was the safest decision for congregations and communities.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

