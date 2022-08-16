In the (unlikely?) event of a zombie uprising, where do the living have the best chance of making it out alive?

Inspired by the CDC’s Zombie Preparedness 101 guide, Lawn Love dug through the data graveyard to rank 2022’s Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse.

We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities on 26 key indicators of zombie invasion-preparedness, such as the share of the living population in poor health and access to “bunkers,” hunting-gear stores, and supermarkets.

Use our rankings and in-depth analysis to help you prepare to fight the undead. (If you ever encounter an actual zombie, aim for the head — and double tap!)

Behind the ranking

For each of the 200 biggest U.S. cities, we first gathered publicly available data on the factors listed in the table below.

We then grouped those factors into four categories: Vulnerability, Hideouts, Supplies, Protection, and Mobility.

Next, we calculated weighted scores for each city in each category.

Finally, we averaged the scores for each city across all categories. The city that earned the highest average score was ranked “Best” (No. 1), while the city with the lowest was “Worst” (No. 200).

MetricWeightBest Value VULNERABILITY Population Density3SmallestPhysical Inactivity Rate2SmallestShare of Population in Bad Health3SmallestMilitary Base Access (1=Yes, 0=N0)2BiggestNatural Hazards Index1SmallestHospitals per Capita4Biggest HIDEOUTS Average Home Square Footage2BiggestShare of Available Homes with Basements (Bunkers)3BiggestShare of Homes with Complete Kitchen Facilities2BiggestShare of Homes with Complete Plumbing Facilities2BiggestOff-Grid Lifestyle-Friendliness3Smallest SUPPLIES Supermarkets (Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart) per 100,000 Living Residents4BiggestGrocery Stores per 100,000 Living Residents2BiggestConvenience Stores per 100,000 Living Residents1BiggestShopping Centers and Department Stores per 100,000 Living Residents3BiggestPharmacies/Drug Stores per 100,000 Living Residents2BiggestHardware Stores per 100,000 Living Residents1Biggest PROTECTION Hunting-Gear Stores per 100,000 Living Residents3BiggestWeapons and Ammunitions Stores per 100,000 Living Residents4BiggestOutdoor-Gear Stores per 100,000 Living Residents4Biggest MOBILITY Walk Score2BiggestBiking-Friendliness2SmallestHiking-Friendliness3SmallestCampsite Access2BiggestPort Access (1=Yes, 0=N0)1BiggestMarina Access (1=Yes, 0=N0)1Biggest

The upshot

Orlando: Almost immune to zombies

To whoever can read this transmission: The survivors colony has moved to Orlando, Florida, from Huntington Beach, California, our 2021 Most Zombie-Resistant City.

What makes the popular resort destination well poised to fight off a wave of zombies? Although The City Beautiful doesn’t have the healthiest population alive (No. 144), it has plenty of hospitals per capita (No. 30) to contain a disease outbreak. (Prevention is key.)

If s**t does hit the fan, rest assured you and the other survivors won’t run out of food or weapons for many years while waiting for a cure: Orlando ranked first in both the Supplies and Protection categories.

So, book that one-way ticket to O-Town before everyone around you starts to turn.

Gambling with your life in the Vegas metro

“ Army of the Dead ” isn’t far off from reality after all. Although the movie depicts Sin City as a zombie wasteland, you’d be relatively safe here (No. 19 overall). But the rest of the Las Vegas metro area would be nothing more than a strip of human steak for hungry zombies.

Five of our bottom 10 cities surround Vegas proper. Among them are Sunrise Manor (dead last), Paradise (for zombies) at No. 2, and North Las Vegas at unlucky No. 10. You have slightly better survival odds in Henderson (95th best or 106th worst, depending on your outlook), but we wouldn’t bet on it.

Why are Vegas suburbs particularly unprepared for a zombie attack? Well, they collectively bombed every category, with some exceptions. For example, Enterprise is only 88th most vulnerable overall, homes are spacious in Spring Valley (No. 7) and Sunrise Manor (No. 15), and North Las Vegas is one of the most walkable (No. 26).

Coastal mobility

If zombie movies and shows have taught us anything, it’s that you need to keep moving. Once you’ve depleted one location of its resources, you’ll need to travel elsewhere to replenish your supplies. You’ll starve even sooner if competition arrives.

Our data shows it’s much harder to stay mobile in inland cities, especially those that are landlocked. So, stay close to the coast to avoid finding yourself on the wrong end of Lucille (Negan’s bat).

Map your trek through cities near water, such as San Francisco, New York, Boston, and Baltimore, which dominated our Mobility category. Most of these cities have access to ports and marinas — it will be even easier to evade an army of hungry corpses if you can stay off land completely because zombies can’t swim .

Surprising findings

Stay in the middle

If you fear the walking dead, then your best strategy for avoiding getting bit would be to shelter in place.

Surprisingly, the Midwest is the smart choice for a hideout. The Kansas City metro area, the Twin Cities, and Chicago suburb Naperville, Illinois, are all good places to invest in a home before the apocalypse. Properties in the Midwest region are not only generous in square footage, but they also commonly come with basements that you can convert into bunkers.

Nebraska’s two biggest cities, Omaha and Lincoln, as well as Des Moines, Iowa, are also ideal candidates. These cities are in states that are friendly toward an off-grid lifestyle. Des Moines’ population is especially at risk of being outpaced by limping zombies due to a low physical inactivity rate (No. 111), so staying inside and away from others (dead or alive) here would be to the locals’ advantage.

Atlanta: Only good for fighting fake zombies

All those zombies you see around Atlanta are just extras in “The Walking Dead,” but in a “real-world” zombie infestation, Atlanta would only fare OK-ish. Georgia’s capital and the filming location of the popular zombie series ranked a mediocre No. 79 overall.

Nearly half of the local population is in poor health, many homes lack complete plumbing and kitchen facilities, and there aren’t enough arms and ammo to go around. Combined, these cons would make Hotlanta a zombie hotspot.

Thankfully, Atlantans love to shop, coming in at No. 5 for shopping centers and department stores per 100,000 living residents. Malls are like self-contained survivors colonies: Everything you need — food, clothing, shelter — is there, at least until it all runs out and the zombies take over.