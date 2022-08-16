UNC women’s basketball coach apologizes for calling NC State fans ‘classless’

North Carolina women’s basketball coach Courtney Banghart issued a statement apologizing to N.C. State fans on Monday after she labeled them “classless” on a podcast.

Banghart appeared on “The Tar Heel Show,” a podcast run by George Harmer , out of Norwich, England. He asked Banghart who she enjoyed beating more, N.C. State or Duke.

“You’re asking me who I hate less,” Banghart said. “... I hate both of them probably more than I should because I don’t have the history that everybody else has. Duke is a national and international rivalry that I love. N.C. State fans are so classless, I just don’t even like going there.”

She continued, “I have more respect for Duke, but I like beating them because they’re more relevant. N.C. State is just mean to us and to each other.”

In her apology, Banghart said as a leader she is responsible for leading, “thoughtfully and respectfully:”

“While intending to keep the competitive energy fueled between two passionate fan bases, I took it too far. I carelessly used the word ‘classless’ in reference to the passionate fans of N.C. State and I deeply regret my word choice. It doesn’t accurately depict my feelings, for one, and there is no place for name-calling. That said, I want to publicly apologize, first and foremost, to the players and coaches who have worked tirelessly to be great at N.C. State. I also want to apologize to the Wolfpack fan base. I have the utmost respect for the uniqueness of the rivalries in our state as they help our game be great. Everyone involved in my program, N.C. State’s program and the communities at both schools deserves better. An you will get it from me moving forward.”

Harmer, who has no affiliation with the university, goes by British Tar Heel on Twitter . He has since made the podcast private on his YouTube channel and deleted the original teaser clip from his Twitter feed.

It was the second time Banghart, who is entering her fourth season with the Tar Heels, has drawn the ire of Wolfpack fans. They took it as a slight on the eve of their January win over UNC when she described Reynolds Coliseum as, “a small gym, so it doesn’t take a lot to sell it out.”

The ACC has not released its conference schedule yet, but chances are Banghart’s comments will add a little spice to the first game UNC-N.C. State play this season. Banghart is 2-4 against the Pack in three seasons and is 0-3 in Raleigh.