ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man strikes teammate with lug wrench, threatens to shoot him after soccer game, documents say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0hISXUrn00 A man has been charged after he assaulted his teammate with a lug wrench and threatened him with a deadly weapon after a soccer game back on Aug. 6, charging documents say.

The video above is from ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

The incident happened in a soccer field parking lot on 11000 South Gessner. According to the victim, while in the game, he lost the ball, upsetting the suspect, whom records identify as 36-year-old Pearse Mbaka.

In the charging documents, the victim stated that the suspect went into a rage and told him, "'I'm going to (expletive) you up ... 'I'm going to smash your face, so your kids don't recognize you.'"

The victim stated in documents that he felt threatened and feared for his safety and well-being. After the game ended, he said that he felt a heavy blow to the back of his head as he walked back to his car. He turned around and saw the suspect holding the lug wrench in his left hand and holding a gun with his right hand on his waistband.

From there, the suspect told the victim, "Step to me so I can pop you."

The victim said he did not engage and said he only wanted medical attention. He suffered an open wound and required stitches to close. He says he is still suffering from headaches since the assault.

Multiple witnesses in the parking lot asked the man why he hit Thompson before leaving the scene in a white BMW.

Documents state that a witness told police that he'd known the suspect for five years. The witness said the suspect is known to have a short fuse and quickly gets upset if he does not get his way. Before the assault, the suspect was given a red card by referees in the game for playing too rough.

The same witness told police in a statement that the suspect went to his car, put his shoes in the trunk, and grabbed the lug wrench before charging the victim.

HPD has said the suspect is not in custody, as of Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonstringer_com

A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston

A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man while defending himself at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston. The incident occurred in the Trinity Gardens neighborhood at the Lavender Food Mart located in the 8000 block of Lavender Street at Weaver Street. Police say around 8 p.m. the suspect, a 36-year-old man walked into the store. Police say they believe the man was intoxicated with some type of substance, but it is not clear at this time what this substance could have been.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
houstonstringer_com

Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says

A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lug Wrench#Police#Violent Crime
houstonstringer_com

Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chase

Three suspects were detained after leading police on a short chase in Houston before losing a tire and bailing out. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at the Foot Locker located in the 4400 block of the North Fwy in Houston. The suspects made their getaway around 1:30 a.m. The suspects at that point drove onto I-45, the North Fwy headed southbound and made their way to US-59, the Eastex Freeway. At one point, one of their tires came off and they decided to bail out in the 2200 block of the Eastex Freeway at Campbell. Two of the suspects were quickly detained by officers following them. One of them made their way into the neighborhood and a short manhunt ensued.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

HPD: Police chase turns deadly when suspected drunk driver loses control of the vehicle in north Houston

A police chase turned deadly Tuesday morning when police when Houston Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle in the 10500 Block of West Montgomery. Assistant Chief Belinda Null with the Houston Police Department Criminal Investigations Command stated in a media briefing that the suspect was observed by Houston Police Officers driving without any lights on around 12:43 a.m. on August 16, 2022. The officers then attempted to make a stop, suspecting it was a D.W.I. and put their lights on in an attempt to get the driver's attention and pull the driver over.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
145K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy