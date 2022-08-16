Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bladen A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Bladen County through 245 PM EDT At 204 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ruskin, or near Elizabethtown, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include White Oak, Ruskin, Bladen Community College, Ammon, White Lake and Dublin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Hoke by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Hoke A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cumberland and eastern Hoke Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1232 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Antioch, or near Red Springs, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Raeford, Fort Bragg, Antioch, Pope AFB, Hope Mills, Spring Lake, Eastover, Stedman and Wade. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Johnston, Sampson, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Johnston; Sampson; Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Wayne, Sampson and southeastern Johnston Counties through 315 PM EDT At 209 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clinton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clinton, Mount Olive, Harrells, Roseboro, Garland, Newton Grove, Salemburg, Turkey, Hobbton and Ivanhoe. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Pender, Inland New Hanover, Inland Pender by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Pender; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern New Hanover and eastern Pender Counties through 245 PM EDT At 202 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Ashton, or 10 miles southeast of Burgaw, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Surf City, Hampstead, Topsail Beach, Topsail, Maple Hill, Castle Hayne, Scotts Hill, Woodside, Edgecomb, Rocky Point and Porters Neck. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 408 and 415. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
