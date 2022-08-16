Information provided by the Piqua Police Department. CRIMINAL DAMAGE/MISCHIEF: At 10:56 a.m. at Commerce Dr., a subject stated his car was damaged by an unknown individual. THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: On Young St. at 4:39 p.m., officers received a report of a juvenile going through an unlocked vehicle. The juvenile subject took off on foot before officers arrived.

PIQUA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO