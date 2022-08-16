ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy football opens season with 56-24 win over Dunbar

TROY — The Troy Everhart coaching era with the Troy High School football team may have gotten off to an impressive start. But, the coach knows there are bigger challenges ahead. The Trojans Wing-T offense was clicking on all cylinders in a 59-24 win over Dunbar Friday night to...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

The Sale of Champions

Grand Champion Market Goat, shown by Katie Quinn, of Troy, daughter of Leo and Kriste Quinn, sold for $1,800 to Richard Booker. Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat was shown by Paige Pence, of New Carlisle, daughter of Brent and Christine Pence, and sold for $7,000 to Friends of Paige Pence group.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

French retires from Johnston Farm board

PIQUA — Margaret French, who by her own admission, has “served on the board of the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency since Moses was a small boy floating down the Nile River in a reed basket”, recently decided to retire. “It seemed like a good time to...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County marriage licenses

Information provided by Miami County Probate Court. Tabatha Alise Tousley, 32, to Steven Joseph Zwiebel, 43, both of Piqua. Thomas Edward Bleigh, 27, to Heidi Marie Parker, 24, both of Tipp City. William Harrison Powell, 25, of Mason to Victoria Lane Rupert, 22, of Troy. Keith Michael Vonderhuevel, 30, to...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Bethel, OH
City
Covington, OH
Miami County, OH
Sports
miamivalleytoday.com

Concert location changed

TROY — The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. Board is announcing a change of location for the Mayors’ Concert on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, due to impending adverse weather conditions. The concert has been moved to the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Oakwood...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center fall classes begin Sep. 6

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced fall classes will begin Sep. 6, 2022. The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, pottery, dance – including our most popular ballet & ballroom dance classes, genealogy, computer technology, guitar, and several classes just for kids.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Police Reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department. CRIMINAL DAMAGE/MISCHIEF: At 10:56 a.m. at Commerce Dr., a subject stated his car was damaged by an unknown individual. THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: On Young St. at 4:39 p.m., officers received a report of a juvenile going through an unlocked vehicle. The juvenile subject took off on foot before officers arrived.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Apple Farm Service hosts annual Combine Clinics

BOTKINS — Do you own a Case IH or New Holland combine? Or do you run a MacDon Draper head? Apple Farm Service will host its annual Combine Clinics between the dates of Sept. 7 and 14. The Combine Clinics offer an interactive experience to ready farmers and their machine for this fall’s harvest.
BOTKINS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trc#Buccaneers#American Football#Trc Football Preview#Bethel The Bees
miamivalleytoday.com

Creating the Child Advocacy Center

TROY – Isaiah’s Place is working closely with various organizations and departments in Miami County to create a Child Advocacy Center to serve the children of Miami County who have experienced abuse. The other organizations and departments include local law enforcement, the Prosecutor’s Office, Children’s Services, Victim Witness,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy