Turnto10.com
Providence mayoral candidates debate schools, quality of life on '10 News Conference'
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The three Democratic candidates running to become the next mayor of Providence debated the city’s hottest topics face to face Friday during a special edition of “10 News Conference.”. Things becoming heated when talked turned to the state takeover of the failing school...
Turnto10.com
Providence School Board members allege 'graduation inflation'
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Did some Providence high school graduates get diplomas they didn't really earn? That's the allegation from three School Board members, who claim some students may not have earned all the credits that appeared on their transcripts. The controversy began when School Board member Ty'Relle Stephens...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island says I-95 renumbering set for end of August
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Drivers who have recently used a GPS while driving on Interstate 95 may have noticed that they're given directions to exit numbers that don't match the signs. That is because the Rhode Island Department of Transportation's Highway Mile-Marker Exit Renumbering Program is behind schedule. The...
Turnto10.com
Back to School: Tackling pandemic learning loss
(WJAR) — Back to school is just a few days away for many families. But more than two years into the pandemic, many kids are still struggling academically. "It was definitely challenging. For everybody -- teachers, students, parents, everybody alike,” said Joe Gabriele of Cranston, father of 13 year-old Joey.
Turnto10.com
CEOs get 'soaked' for a good cause outside NBC 10 studios
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 hosted -- and soaked -- the top six fundraisers from the ALS CEO Soak outside of our Cranston studios Thursday. The CEO Soak is organized by the Rhode Island Chapter of the ALS Association. Proceeds benefit local patients and families battling ALS, often...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island bans outdoor fire at state campgrounds, parks, management areas
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced the ban of outdoor fires at all state campgrounds, parks and management areas on Friday. RIDEM said the ban seeks to reduce the dangerous risk of human-caused wildfires that pose a threat to life and property. The ban follows...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of pushing lawn mower at John DePetro appears in court
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A man who Warwick police have been keeping an eye on was in Kent County Court in handcuffs Thursday. He’s known for his ties to 44-year-old Charlotte Lester of East Greenwich, a woman who was reported missing three months ago. But Mark Perkins was...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket Greek Festival celebrates 95 years
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Pawtucket community is celebrating 95 years of the annual Greek Festival this weekend. Organizer Jean Soukatos said they had a large turnout for the festivities on Walcott Street during the first two days, and are expecting lots of people to attend on Sunday. The...
Turnto10.com
Brother of Wendy Madden wants answers in 1991 cold case murder
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket man is trying to keep his sister's memory alive and help find her killer. Wendy Madden was found dead behind a bar on Middle Street on March 13, 1991. "She was only 23 years old," John Madden said. Wendy's picture is featured on...
Turnto10.com
Providence couple who met in nursing home get married
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence couple got married on Saturday after falling in love in a nursing home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kathleen Carlon and Robert Charette tied the knot at Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. The couple met at a different nursing home, but their romance began...
Turnto10.com
Rollover crash in Providence sends three people to hospital
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in Providence Saturday night. Providence police responded to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of Courtland and Carpenter streets just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials told an NBC 10 News...
Turnto10.com
North Providence firefighters respond to house fire
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — North Providence firefighters responded to a house fire on Saturday night. The house on Berwick Avenue was safely evacuated before crews arrived, said Batallion Chief Jay Petrillo. He said the fire started on the first floor and was knocked down in about twenty minutes.
Turnto10.com
Impacts to commuting expected as Orange Line shutdown in Boston looms
(WJAR) — The month-long shutdown of the Orange Line in Boston starts tonight, and its impact is expected to be felt across the region. Some are expecting a traffic nightmare when the MBTA shuts down the Orange Line. Shuttle busses are being used to fill in the gap in...
Turnto10.com
Cranston firefighters tackle large brush fire
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Flames rolled through parts of a wooded area on Pippen Orchard Road in Cranston on Saturday. The fire occurred at a large pile of mulch near the Holy Apostles Church. Cranston firefighters were called just after 1 a.m. and were still checking out the area...
Turnto10.com
Man arrested after standoff with Dartmouth police
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Dartmouth police arrested a man on Saturday after a standoff that lasted hours. Police said 20-year-old Jack Bradford Gifford barricaded himself with a knife at his Dartmouth Street residence at about 10 a.m. after officers attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. The S.W.A.T....
Turnto10.com
Johnson's Pond owners claim state causing environmental damage
(WJAR) — The ongoing fight over water levels at Johnson's Pond in Coventry now has the pond owners claiming the state is causing environmental damage, leaving shellfish to die. It's a turn-around from accusations pond residents have long been making against the pond owners in their dispute. And it...
Turnto10.com
New Division Street Bridge will open to eastbound traffic first
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the new Division Street Bridge will partially open to traffic by Friday morning. The DOT said in a release that eastbound traffic will be shifted onto the new bridge over Route 4 in East Greenwich. The bridge will open to westbound traffic in...
Turnto10.com
Help on the way for veteran who says Purple Hearts were stolen
BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — "A World War II veteran from Bristol says his three Purple Hearts were stolen from his home during a birthday party in 2021. Arthur Medeiros, 102, served in the Battle of the Bulge and was injured on multiple occasions while serving his country in Europe.
Turnto10.com
Red pickup truck sought in fatal hit-and-run in Providence
Providence police said Friday that they are looking for a red pickup truck that they believe is connected to a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead. Police said a 55-year-old man was struck and killed at about 11 p.m. Thursday at Broad Street and John Partington Way. The man,...
Turnto10.com
Restaurant known for chicken fingers to open in Johnston
A fast-food chain known for its chicken fingers will open a new location in Johnston. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers confirmed to NBC 10 News on Friday that the restaurant will be located at Atwood Avenue and Stone Hill Road. A spokesperson said the chain is planning to open the restaurant...
