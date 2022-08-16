Information provided by the Piqua Police Department. TRAFFIC STOP: At 4:33 p.m. on S. Main St., an officer observed a subject with an active warrant sitting in the passenger seat of a moving vehicle. The officer conducted a stop on the vehicle and the passenger left on foot. Mike Phillips, 39, of Piqua resisted arrest, but was arrested for criminal mischief, vehicular vandalism, assault on peace officer, resisting arrest, menacing, obstructing official business, and criminal trespassing.

PIQUA, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO