FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!
The search is on the 50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival Tree for 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Gem City Black Business Month: Black Business Challenge.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.Everything Kaye!Columbus, OH
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy football opens season with 56-24 win over Dunbar
TROY — The Troy Everhart coaching era with the Troy High School football team may have gotten off to an impressive start. But, the coach knows there are bigger challenges ahead. The Trojans Wing-T offense was clicking on all cylinders in a 59-24 win over Dunbar Friday night to...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions
TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
miamivalleytoday.com
The Sale of Champions
Grand Champion Market Goat, shown by Katie Quinn, of Troy, daughter of Leo and Kriste Quinn, sold for $1,800 to Richard Booker. Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat was shown by Paige Pence, of New Carlisle, daughter of Brent and Christine Pence, and sold for $7,000 to Friends of Paige Pence group.
miamivalleytoday.com
French retires from Johnston Farm board
PIQUA — Margaret French, who by her own admission, has “served on the board of the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency since Moses was a small boy floating down the Nile River in a reed basket”, recently decided to retire. “It seemed like a good time to...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Police Reports
Information provided by the Piqua Police Department. TRAFFIC STOP: At 4:33 p.m. on S. Main St., an officer observed a subject with an active warrant sitting in the passenger seat of a moving vehicle. The officer conducted a stop on the vehicle and the passenger left on foot. Mike Phillips, 39, of Piqua resisted arrest, but was arrested for criminal mischief, vehicular vandalism, assault on peace officer, resisting arrest, menacing, obstructing official business, and criminal trespassing.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County marriage licenses
Information provided by Miami County Probate Court. Tabatha Alise Tousley, 32, to Steven Joseph Zwiebel, 43, both of Piqua. Thomas Edward Bleigh, 27, to Heidi Marie Parker, 24, both of Tipp City. William Harrison Powell, 25, of Mason to Victoria Lane Rupert, 22, of Troy. Keith Michael Vonderhuevel, 30, to...
miamivalleytoday.com
Apple Farm Service hosts annual Combine Clinics
BOTKINS — Do you own a Case IH or New Holland combine? Or do you run a MacDon Draper head? Apple Farm Service will host its annual Combine Clinics between the dates of Sept. 7 and 14. The Combine Clinics offer an interactive experience to ready farmers and their machine for this fall’s harvest.
miamivalleytoday.com
Creating the Child Advocacy Center
TROY – Isaiah’s Place is working closely with various organizations and departments in Miami County to create a Child Advocacy Center to serve the children of Miami County who have experienced abuse. The other organizations and departments include local law enforcement, the Prosecutor’s Office, Children’s Services, Victim Witness,...
