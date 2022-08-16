ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe, OH

Comments / 0

Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Thursday Prep Sports Roundup

MIAMISBURG — The Troy boys golf team improved to 3-0 with a 167-262 win over West Carrollton Thursday at Pipestone Golf Course. Troy will play in the Firebird Classic Monday at Beavercreek Golf Club before a big match with Butler at Cassel Hills Tuesday. John Kneisley took medalist honors...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy football opens season with 56-24 win over Dunbar

TROY — The Troy Everhart coaching era with the Troy High School football team may have gotten off to an impressive start. But, the coach knows there are bigger challenges ahead. The Trojans Wing-T offense was clicking on all cylinders in a 59-24 win over Dunbar Friday night to...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions

TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

The Sale of Champions

Grand Champion Market Goat, shown by Katie Quinn, of Troy, daughter of Leo and Kriste Quinn, sold for $1,800 to Richard Booker. Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat was shown by Paige Pence, of New Carlisle, daughter of Brent and Christine Pence, and sold for $7,000 to Friends of Paige Pence group.
TROY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
City
Bellbrook, OH
City
Piqua, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Tipp City, OH
City
Troy, OH
Miami County, OH
Sports
City
Tippecanoe, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County marriage licenses

Information provided by Miami County Probate Court. Tabatha Alise Tousley, 32, to Steven Joseph Zwiebel, 43, both of Piqua. Thomas Edward Bleigh, 27, to Heidi Marie Parker, 24, both of Tipp City. William Harrison Powell, 25, of Mason to Victoria Lane Rupert, 22, of Troy. Keith Michael Vonderhuevel, 30, to...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Police Reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department. TRAFFIC STOP: At 4:33 p.m. on S. Main St., an officer observed a subject with an active warrant sitting in the passenger seat of a moving vehicle. The officer conducted a stop on the vehicle and the passenger left on foot. Mike Phillips, 39, of Piqua resisted arrest, but was arrested for criminal mischief, vehicular vandalism, assault on peace officer, resisting arrest, menacing, obstructing official business, and criminal trespassing.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

French retires from Johnston Farm board

PIQUA — Margaret French, who by her own admission, has “served on the board of the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency since Moses was a small boy floating down the Nile River in a reed basket”, recently decided to retire. “It seemed like a good time to...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center fall classes begin Sep. 6

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced fall classes will begin Sep. 6, 2022. The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, pottery, dance – including our most popular ballet & ballroom dance classes, genealogy, computer technology, guitar, and several classes just for kids.
TROY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mvl#The Red Devils
miamivalleytoday.com

Concert location changed

TROY — The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. Board is announcing a change of location for the Mayors’ Concert on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, due to impending adverse weather conditions. The concert has been moved to the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Oakwood...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Apple Farm Service hosts annual Combine Clinics

BOTKINS — Do you own a Case IH or New Holland combine? Or do you run a MacDon Draper head? Apple Farm Service will host its annual Combine Clinics between the dates of Sept. 7 and 14. The Combine Clinics offer an interactive experience to ready farmers and their machine for this fall’s harvest.
BOTKINS, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Creating the Child Advocacy Center

TROY – Isaiah’s Place is working closely with various organizations and departments in Miami County to create a Child Advocacy Center to serve the children of Miami County who have experienced abuse. The other organizations and departments include local law enforcement, the Prosecutor’s Office, Children’s Services, Victim Witness,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy