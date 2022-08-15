4 takeaways from Sunday's practice at Bengals training camp

The big event at Cincinnati Bengals training camp finally happened: Joe Burrow returned.

Burrow wasn’t the only thing happening Sunday during the light practice in the wake of Friday’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

But as expected, Burrow was accurate right out of the gates and did more work than anticipated.

Burrow returned on the same day Tee Higgins went full-go for the offense. Said day also featured some interesting developments along the offensive line after some notable struggles during the preseason opener.

Here’s a look at the biggest notes and takeaways coming out of the light day of work.

Burrow's back

The highlight above, courtesy of Fox 19’s Joe Danneman, summed up Burrow’s day pretty well. Coaches said he took more snaps than expected in seven-on-seven work and his accuracy doesn’t appear to have suffered at all after his brief time away.

Jackson Carman vs. Cordell Volson

After a struggle-filled performance in the preseason opener, Carman wasn’t ready to go on Sunday. As noted by ESPN’s Ben Baby, he’s dealing with a minor elbow issue.

In the interim, the first-team reps went to the fourth-round rookie Volson, who looked solid against backups and now has a serious shot to prove to coaches he can win the starting gig.

Other injuries

Most of the guys who didn’t go — like Sam Hubbard — on Sunday were simply getting an extra day of rest. But that wasn’t the case for all: undrafted free agent OL Ben Brown was on the sideline in a sling and second-rounder Cam Taylor-Britt hasn’t worked since last Monday.

Ossai set for more

Defensive end Joseph Ossai was a notable expected to get a lot of work last Friday before playing just a few. But Ossai’s been active again in practice and Zac Taylor told The Athletic’s Jay Morrison the following about the path from here: “We’ll get him a lot more reps this week and into the next game.”