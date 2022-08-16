ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

'100,000 employed since January:' Youngkin highlights job milestones in the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday that there are nearly 100,000 more Virginians employed today since the end of January. Based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) household survey data released today by the Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia added nearly 6,000 jobs in July, and the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage point to 2.7 percent from 3.4 percent in January. This rate continues to track below the national rate at 3.5 percent.
Youngkin: Submit your ideas for the next Virginia Energy Plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday the development of the Virginia Energy Plan. Youngkin said both the Virginia Department of Energy and the administration are accepting ideas and comments on Virginia’s next Energy Plan. “Our priority is to have a comprehensive Virginia energy plan...
Upcoming road projects in Central Virginia

VIRGINIA (WSET) — There are 3 upcoming road projects that will affect some in Central Virginia. In Lynchburg, a portion of Reusens Road will be restricted to one lane, and there will be flag personnel to help the public. This project started Friday and is expected to continue through...
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
