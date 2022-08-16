ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do Connecticut's train stations need a makeover?

Think of Grand Central Station. That’s what Jim Cameron, the founder of the Commuter Action Group in Connecticut, called in a recent editorial a ‘cathedral of transportation.’. It’s got amazing architecture and plenty of places to eat. But compare it to stations in his hometown of Darien, especially...
Connecticut police use-of-force report hampered by incomplete data

The first analysis of how Connecticut’s police officers use force in the course of their duties provides some insights, but officials on Thursday warned about drawing conclusions because of a lack of standards in data collection and incomplete participation among police departments. The report, issued by the University of...
Hochul says state is preparing for hurricane season

New York Governor Kathy Hochul met with the heads of the major downstate utilities in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, she wants to make sure everyone is prepared as possible for any potential extreme weather. Hochul spoke on Long Island, 10 years after Superstorm Sandy, a monster hurricane that...
The longest serving baseball coach in Connecticut retires

Bob DeMayo accumulated a state record 936 wins while serving as the coach of the North Haven Nighthawks. He became coach in 1958 — when the team was known as The Indians — making him the the longest serving baseball coach in Connecticut when he retired this spring.
