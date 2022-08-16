ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 2

Related
OutThere Colorado

Bear hyperphagia prompts CPW to issue stern warning to Colorado public

Bears are about to get very active in Colorado, prompting Colorado Parks and Wildlife to issue a warning to the public. As the state's black bears enter hyperphagia, they'll start trying to pack on the pounds for winter hibernation, spending about 20 hours per day on the move as they attempt to eat up to 20,000 calories. This means that bears may be more likely to turn to urban areas for sustenance, seeking human food, trash, fruit trees, and shrubbery.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
KXRM

Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
PUEBLO, CO
9News

New tool explores heat, flood, fire risks by location

SEATTLE — An online tool by the nonprofit First Street Foundation aims to identify areas where there is a high risk of extreme heat, flooding or wildfires based on current climate modeling. The tool allows users to enter an address, zip code, county or city and see the expected climate impact.
WASHINGTON STATE
rrobserver.com

New Mexico’s cannabis division director resigns abruptly

Kristen Thomson is out as the director of the state Cannabis Control Division. In an email to the Journal on Friday, New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department spokeswoman Bernice Geiger said Thomson submitted her resignation on Thursday. Her resignation was effective at that time, Geiger added, and she didn’t give a reason for Thomson’s resignation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River
9NEWS

Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Gephardt Daily

Flooding damages highway, delays travel in southern Utah

MONTICELLO, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday damaged and closed State Route 211 and delayed travel on U.S. 191 in San Juan County. Photos tweeted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. show a section of SR-211 where the highway has been washed away.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
KRQE News 13

Very heavy rainfall possible through the weekend

A very active monsoon pattern will continue this week with increasing storm chances into the weekend. Deep, tropical, monsoon moisture will begin streaming into the state Thursday with widespread storms and heavy rainfall Saturday. A plume of monsoon moisture continues to bring storms for areas across western and northern New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Author C.J. Box Suffers Third Degree Burns In Freak Barbecue Incident

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The good news is Wyoming author C.J. Box didn’t explode in a barbecue accident earlier this summer. The bad news is he did suffer third degree burns following the barbecue incident but he’s mostly recovered. Box told Cowboy State...
K99

11 Pics From The Cheapest House In Colorado Which Is Under $100K

They say the housing market is cooling off or correcting itself but in many places, Colorado included, that's not bringing a bunch of relief as prices continue to be out of many people's price range and budget but there are some properties out there that, if you're willing to sacrifice a few things you can get a sweet deal on.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy