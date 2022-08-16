Mischievous monkey makes 911 call to SLO County Sheriff’s Office

When the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Saturday night, dispatchers probably did not expect it would lead deputies into a bit of monkey business.

According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post Monday evening, dispatchers took an emergency call that disconnected and attempts to call or text back received no response. So deputies were sent out to the call’s location: Zoo to You near Paso Robles.

The 40-acre property is home to the nonprofit organization that takes animals to schools around California.

According to the post, no one at the property had placed the call, but zoo workers did have an idea of who might be the culprit:

Route the capuchin monkey.

According to the post, Route is believed to have picked up a zoo cell phone that was in a golf cart on the property and somehow accidentally pressed the “right combination of numbers to call us.”

“As you can tell from these photos, Route is a little embarrassed by the whole thing,” the Sheriff’s Office shared in the post, which also included two photos of the capuchin. “But you can’t really blame her: After all monkey see, monkey do.“