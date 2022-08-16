Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
The CoinGeek Pulse Episode 100: Google’s $1.5B blockchain bet, NFT warnings, BSV Blockchain Meetup in Manila
There is no stopping the growth of blockchain and digital assets globally. Recent data shows Top 100 public companies are investing in the space, with Google topping the list with over $1 billion in investments. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google’s parent company, is the largest blockchain investor in the world today,...
coingeek.com
Alphabet, BlackRock lead public firms investing $6B in blockchain startups
The digital currency market may be in a bear phase, and some major companies may have collapsed this year, but interest in blockchain technology is as high as ever among the world’s largest companies. A new report has revealed that the top 40 public companies have continued to back blockchain startups, injecting over $6 billion into these firms over the past year.
coingeek.com
Canada’s Newton exchange imposes annual purchase limit on digital assets
A Canadian exchange is limiting how much money its users can invest in digital assets in a move it says is meant to protect investors. Newton has imposed a C$30,000 (U.S.$23,300) limit on digital asset purchases annually, a move that many have criticized. This week, Newton announced three changes to...
coingeek.com
Troubled lender Hodlnaut applies for creditor protection in Singapore
A digital asset company takes an excessive risk with its users’ funds. It gets ‘rekt’ and halts withdrawals. It then runs to the court for protection from its creditors. Sounds familiar? Well, it’s because it is. The latest to follow this path is Hodlnaut, a digital asset lender that has run to a Singaporean court seeking to secure breathing space to sort out its mess.
RELATED PEOPLE
coingeek.com
Ethereum’s Merge already causing more problems than it’s solving
Ethereum’s long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain has a new launch date but the shift may actually create more problems than it solves. Last week, Ethereum poster boy Vitalik Buterin announced that the ‘Merge’—aka the final step in the shift from a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain consensus mechanism to PoS—will now likely take place around September 15. The resulting blockchain—formerly referred to as Ethereum 2.0, now sticking with plain old Ethereum—allegedly gets Buterin one step closer to finally enabling greater scalability and eliminating the network congestion that has plagued the chain from Day 1 and led to impossibly high transaction fees. Or does it?
coingeek.com
China: Bank testing e-CNY smart contract-enabled school fee payment in Sichuan
The Bank of China, a Chinese majority state-owned commercial bank, has pioneered a new use case for China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) platform. The bank, headquartered in Beijing, announced the testing of a product that uses the e-CNY smart contracts feature to facilitate fee payments to after-school training programs.
coingeek.com
Colombia eyes central bank digital currency adoption to fight tax evasion
Colombian National Directorate of Taxes and Customs (also Dirección de Impuestos y Aduanas Nacionales de Colombia or DIAN) director Luis Carlos Reyes has revealed that the South American country may issue its own central bank digital currency (CBDC). In an interview with local news outlet Semana magazine, Reyes discussed...
coingeek.com
Coinify exchange secures regulatory nod to operate in Italy
Coinify, a digital assets platform with headquarters in Denmark, has gotten regulatory approval from Italy’s financial market regulator, the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM), to operate in the country. According to a filing on the regulator’s website, the approval was given on August 12 and allowed the platform to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coingeek.com
Neobank unicorn Revolut to offer digital assets across Europe
One of Europe’s biggest digital banking startups has now become licensed to provide digital asset services across the region. Revolut received the license from the Cyprus securities watchdog and will now be able to serve 30 countries, including France, Spain, Switzerland, and Germany. Revolut, which has 20 million users...
coingeek.com
No one wants to spend digital currencies—Joshua Henslee gives industry a reality check
Bitcoin thought leader Joshua Henslee recently released a video explaining how nobody wants to use digital currencies for any reason other than speculation to gain more fiat. He covered the current state of affairs, how it came to be this way, and what needs to happen for things to change.
coingeek.com
TonicPow now features campaign metrics and NFTs, Luke Rohenaz says
BSV blockchain powered TonicPow, a promotion marketplace for brands to show up and set up campaigns, is changing how advertisers and influencers interact and operate within the marketing space. Founder Luke Rohenaz recently caught up with the Women of BSV and spoke about the recent business developments, HeartMail, and more.
Comments / 0