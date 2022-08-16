Read full article on original website
Warm Welcome For Climate Change Doc ‘The Territory’ – Specialty Box Office
The Picturehouse release of National Geographic Documentary Films The Territory grossed a solid $26.4K in six markets (eight screens) for a PSA of $3,308 with its climate change message attracting a broader than typical age range for a theatrical doc, especially lately, according to Picturehouse CEO Bob Berney. He called it “very encouraging to see younger people attending and asking for ways they can help support the indigenous people of Brazil… The film is a call to action as well as a beautifully crafted work.” The first feature by Alex Pritz, produced by Darren Aronofsky and Sigrid Dyekjaer, follows the fight of...
‘Enola Holmes 2’: get a first look at Millie Bobby Brown in new sequel
A first look at Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in the forthcoming Enola Holmes sequel has been shared. The show debuted on Netflix in 2020, with Brown playing the titular role alongside Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. Both reprise their roles in the forthcoming sequel, which is set to...
Mura Masa recruits Kali Uchis for ‘blessing me’ remix
Mura Masa has shared a new Kali Uchis remix of his recent single ‘blessing me’ – check it out below. The original version of ‘blessing me’ came out back in May and features Pa Salieu and Skilliben. It was announced alongside details of Mura Masa’s third album, ‘demon time’, which is due out on September 16.
Thundercat show put on hold as a would-be singer attempts to perform for his audience
A Thundercat show got awkward after a would-be singer tried to have her fifteen minutes of fame and perform for the artist’s crowd. Fan-filmed footage of Thundercat’s show at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut, on Tuesday August 16, shows the artist and the unknown woman sharing a hug on stage. After breaking away from Thundercat – aka Stephen Bruner – the woman readjusted his microphone before addressing the crowd: “Well, I’m here. I’m a singer. Can I sing?”
10 times Jordan Peele picked the perfect soundtrack
From the inception of his solo directorial debut, 2017’s Get Out, Jordan Peele has become one of horror’s most popular directors due to his unique perspective. In blending his foundation in comedy skits and later social commentary with gory jump scares, he’s drawn in a cult fan following in the span of four years with his game-changing horror movies.
Pixies on having curry with and being covered by David Bowie
Pixies have told NME about going for curry with David Bowie and having the legend cover one of their songs. This week, the alt-rock legends took NME‘s Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! challenge, where veteran artists are quizzed about their history in the music industry. During...
Shye drops uplifting new single ‘walk away’, announces headlining concert
Singaporean singer-songwriter and producer Shye has dropped an uplifting single called ‘walk away’. The self-released track uploaded on major streaming services on Friday morning (August 19), and is her fourth solo single for 2022. It also arrives ahead of her upcoming EP titled ‘idk it’s complicated’ due on October 7.
Elton John and Britney Spears share cover art for new collaboration
Elton John and Britney Spears have shared the cover art for their upcoming collaboration, ‘Hold Me Closer’. Check it out below. Last week, reps for both artists sent out a release stating the pair had worked on a joint track together. The confirmation followed multiple claims that the pair were “secretly recording” a new version of John’s 1972 single ‘Tiny Dancer’. The single is available for pre-save here.
SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo shares heartfelt cover of IU’s ‘Knees’ in tribute to his late mother
SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo has shared an emotional new cover of ‘Knees’ by IU. Wonwoo’s cover, which is largely faithful to the original’s sound, was shared on the K-pop boyband’s official YouTube channel on August 19 at midnight KST. It marks his first solo contribution to SEVENTEEN’s sprawling collection of unofficial solo tracks and covers, which include Seungkwan and Youngji’s collaboration on Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ and Joshua’s cover of dhruv’s ‘double take’, among others.
Martin Scorsese’s film about the New York Dolls’ David Johansen will premiere next month
Martin Scorsese’s new documentary film about the New York Dolls’ David Johansen will premiere next month, it’s been announced. READ MORE: “There’s no end in sight”: what we learned from Martin Scorsese’s BBC short film about lockdown. The documentary film, called Personality Crisis:...
Watch Johnny Marr join The Killers on stage as they begin US tour together
Johnny Marr joined The Killers on stage last night (August 20) to perform Smiths classics as they began their US tour together – see footage and the full setlist below. Marr began his tour supporting Brandon Flowers and co. at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Friday night (August 19) before playing the following night at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. At both shows, he joined them for a number of songs in the encore.
Låpsley announces new album ‘Cautionary Tales Of Youth’ with single ‘Dial Two Seven’
Låpsley has announced details of her third album, ‘Cautionary Tales Of Youth’, and shared a new single called ‘Dial Two Seven’ – listen to that below. The new album follows the singer’s 2020 LP ‘Through Water’ and is set to be released on January 20, 2023.
Blondie, Mac DeMarco and more for first Band Shirt Day fundraiser
Blondie, Mac DeMarco and Tori Amos are among the artists set to take part in the first ever Band Shirt Day next month. The new fundraising event will hold its first edition on September 16, bringing artists together to donate proceeds from their merchandise sales to charities of their choice.
M.I.A. coaches her artificial doppelganger in the music video for ‘Popular’
M.I.A. has released an official music video for her single ‘Popular’, the most recent taste of her forthcoming album ‘MATA’. Directed by Arnaud Bresson (Kanye West, Beabadoobee), the ‘Popular’ music video sees M.I.A. direct her artificial doppelganger – referred to in a press release as an “influencer-bot-in-training” called M.A.I. – in how to walk, talk, move, dance and inspire just like M.I.A. does.
Watch Coldplay’s Chris Martin perform duet with one-handed pianist Victoria Canal
Midway through their six-date Wembley Stadium residency, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took some time off to link up with pianist Victoria Canal – who happens to have been born without her right forearm – joining her for a soulful duet of her original track ‘Swan Song’.
Music fans at Ibiza’s Amnesia club raise money by dancing all night
Clubbers at the Amnesia venue in Ibiza have raised money for charity by dancing through the night. The initiative came from new app ‘Rave To Save’, which was tested at Amnesia this month, and donates €1 (85p) per 100 steps danced by each clubber at the venue to a host of charitable causes.
Watch Lorde’s serene music video for ‘Oceanic Feeling’
Lorde has returned with a serene new music video for her ‘Solar Power’ cut ‘Oceanic Feeling’, one year on from the album’s release. The singer made a rare appearance on her Instagram stories to announce the video, which was released earlier today (August 20). She said the clip — directed by herself and Joel Kefali — is the last video to come from ‘Solar Power’, following previously released clips for ‘Mood Ring’, ‘The Path’, ‘Fallen Fruit’, ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’, ‘Leader Of A New Regime’ and the record’s title track.
Mark Hoppus plays first live show since 2020 by joining Beauty School Dropout on stage
Mark Hoppus has played his first live show since 2020, joining Beauty Schoo Dropout on stage – check out the moment below. Last June, the singer/bassist revealed he was diagnosed with cancer – a stage 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Following intensive treatment, he later shared the news that he was cancer-free last September.
My Chemical Romance play ‘Bury Me in Black’ for first time in 19 years as they kick off US reunion tour
My Chemical Romance kicked off their North American reunion tour last night (August 20) by playing two rarities for the first time in over 15 years. The band played at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City to begin a 25-date tour that takes them through until early October. At the...
Netflix drops endearing trailer for new K-drama ‘Once Upon A Small Town’, starring Red Velvet’s Joy
Netflix has shared the official trailer for an upcoming romance K-drama Once Upon A Small Town, starring Red Velvet’s Joy. The new visual gives us a glimpse into the greenery of Heedong Village, as the series’ two leads – veterinarian Han Ji-yool (Choo Young-woo) and policewoman Ahn Ja-young (Joy) – emerge from the trees and admire the produce.
